“Sorry Bus Stops” Contest Pits Nashville vs. New Orleans in an Elite Eight Matchup

Weeks into StreetsblogUSA’s annual “Sorry Bus Stops” contest and there are still eight cities competing for the national dishonor: Nashville, Beverly Hills, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Vancouver; Cincinnati; Suffolk County, New York, and McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

All of these really sorry bus stops emerged from the Sweet 16 in fine fashion, so today we begin the quarterfinal with a great Southern city matchup coming your way. But first, here are the eight cities that are going to be facing off in the Elite Eight:

Voting is still open for Thursday’s matchup, which paired Cincinnati and McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, outside Pittsburgh.

Nashville