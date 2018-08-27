“Sorry Bus Stops” Contest Pits Nashville vs. New Orleans in an Elite Eight Matchup
Weeks into StreetsblogUSA’s annual “Sorry Bus Stops” contest and there are still eight cities competing for the national dishonor: Nashville, Beverly Hills, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Vancouver; Cincinnati; Suffolk County, New York, and McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
All of these really sorry bus stops emerged from the Sweet 16 in fine fashion, so today we begin the quarterfinal with a great Southern city matchup coming your way. But first, here are the eight cities that are going to be facing off in the Elite Eight:
Voting is still open for Thursday’s matchup, which paired Cincinnati and McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, outside Pittsburgh.
Nashville
There’s nothing funny about this dangerous bus stop on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville. This is the kind of road that kills pedestrians. It’s designed like a highway, with 45 mph speed limits, a guardrail for cars but no sidewalks. Nevertheless, it’s full of retail destinations and served by Davidson County’s MTA, which recently rebranded as WeGo. That means lots of pedestrians are being placed in an unsafe position.
An anonymous tipster told us about this stop, writing:
There have been six pedestrian crashes here in the last six years.
That guy in the picture could be next. For this, assault on the senses, we’re going to go ahead and blame Tennessee DOT.
New Orleans
You don’t have to worry as much about being hit by a car at this stop in New Orleans. But you might have to worry some creature coming out of the overgrowth.
This stop on Sullen Place near the former Southwood Apartments in New Orleans was submitted by Streetsblog reader Lawrence Mason III. Bus riders have stomped down some of the weeds, but this may be one of the worst-maintained bus stops in the country.
Mason adds that the stop also lacks sidewalks, despite being right across the street from an apartment complex.
Here’s another view of this aptly named Sullen Place area.