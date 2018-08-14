Sorry Bus Stops Round 1: Cincinnati vs. Ann Arbor

cincinnati vs ann arbor

We’ve got more terrible bus stops coming your way today, as we kick off the second matchup in this year’s Sorry Bus Stops competition.

Sixteen finalists have been selected from a field of more than 50, and for the next few weeks, it’s going to be wall-to-wall sorry bus stops here at Streetsblog as we pair off two every day.  bus_stop_bracket_2018

Voting is still open for yesterday’s matchup, which paired Houston and Nashville.

Meanwhile, today our contenders come from the Midwest, which can certainly hold its own when it comes to sorry public spaces. Which one of these bus stops is more deserving of shame? Vote below.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati bus stop

This stop, on a highway embankment on the west side of Daly Road and Pinehollow Drive in Cincinnati, was submitted for national shame by Adriana Jacobsen. She writes:

There is no way to get to it, nowhere to stand unless you want to hop the barrier and stand in the grass. To top it off, the nearest streetlight is on the other side of the street and 130 ft away, so if you were to wait for the bus there at night it would be very unsafe.

This stop serves SORTA routes 15x and 16, she says.

Dreadful and unsafe waiting spaces for bus riders — just another cost of urban highways.

Ann Arbor

ann arbor bus stop 3

This stop, on Washentaw Avenue in Ypsilanti, Michigan, is not far from Eastern Michigan University. It was submitted by an anonymous source, who noted that being forced to stand at a bus stop this sorry is indeed a very good way to sell cars (available across the street).

This is a state road, as you can see in the above image. Michigan DOT clearly had higher priorities than giving anyone outside a car a safe place to walk or stand. It is served by Ann Arbor’s transit system TheRide.

  • Transpontification

    Cincinnati is over-performing. At least one could pop-a-squat on the guardrail once you get there.

  • Jeff

    Get where?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Send Us Your Nominations for the Sorriest Bus Stop in America

By Angie Schmitt |
Streetsblog’s “Sorriest Bus Stop in America” contest is back by popular demand. Last year, readers nominated dozens of forlorn bus stops to call attention to the daily indignities and dangers that bus riders have to put up with. This sad, windswept patch of grass between two highway-like roads in a St. Louis inner suburb took the […]

America’s Sorriest Bus Stop: Kansas City vs. DC

By Angie Schmitt |
To see how little respect bus riders get from public officials, just take a look at the sorry condition of America’s bus stops. To make riding the bus a comfortable and dignified experience, we need to do better. Readers submitted 16 forlorn waiting areas for Streetsblog’s “Sorriest Bus Stop in America” competition. Earlier this week, Silver Spring, Maryland, knocked off […]

Help Streetsblog Find the Sorriest Bus Stop in America

By Angie Schmitt |
It’s contest time again, and competition is going to be stiff for this one. After handing out a Streetsie award for the best street transformation in America at the end of 2014, we’re going to do some good old public shaming this time: Help us find the most neglected, dangerous, and all around sorriest bus […]

A Better Bus Stop: Big Ideas From Transit Riders for a Better Wait

By Angie Schmitt |
Streetsblog has been calling attention to the dismal state of transit waiting areas with our Sorriest Bus Stop in America tournament. Transit riders have to put up with conditions that no one should stand for — bus stops with nothing to sit on and no shelter, bus stops by dangerous, high-speed roads with no sidewalks, even “secret” bus stops […]

America’s Sorriest Bus Stop: Silver Spring vs. Asheville

By Angie Schmitt |
Today marks the last match of the second round in Streetsblog’s hyper-competitive Sorriest Bus Stop in America tournament. So far this week, bus stops in Broomfield, Colorado, and Kansas City have staked claims to shame in the Final Four. The victor of today’s match will take on the winner of Boston vs. Henrietta (if you haven’t voted in that one yet, the poll is still open until midnight). Silver Spring This afterthought […]