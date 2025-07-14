- The Trump administration is announcing grants for street safety, then dragging its feet on actually releasing the money. (Transportation for America)
- Waymo is setting up special accounts allowing teenagers to use its robotaxis (Wired). But ride-hailing apps aren't the only reason just 60 percent of Gen Z has a driver's license — cars and their associated costs like insurance have gotten too expensive for young people to afford, they're more attuned to environmental issues, and American car culture doesn't have the cachet it used to (Backfire).
- Amtrak is cutting jobs and giving up on high-speed rail in response to the Trump administration's priorities. (Smart Cities Dive)
- A new study found a direct correlation between density and the amount of trips residents make by walking or biking instead of driving. (Government Technology)
- Policymakers need reminding that transit is a public service and not meant to turn a profit, according to the heads of transit agencies in Chicago and South Florida. (Mass Transit)
- Rural Oregon transit agencies are cutting service due to uncertainty about federal funding. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- Governing explains how Oregon's transportation funding bill went awry.
- Long-term, service cuts won't fill the $11 million hole in the Milwaukee County Transit System's budget — they'll only make the problem worse. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Seattle's Federal Way light rail extension is now scheduled to open a few months early, by the end of 2025. (The Urbanist)
- Minneapolis signed a $12 million contract to set up automated cameras to catch speeding drivers. (Star Tribune)
- Development around the Kansas City streetcar points to a transit-oriented future. (Star)
- San Francisco transit agency Muni is finally replacing a computer system that still relies on old-fashioned floppy disks. (Chronicle)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Dragging Their Feet
The Trump administration claims the Biden administration left them with a backlog — but they've actually been far slower at getting transportation money to states than their predecessors, a new analysis finds.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
These U.S. Communities’ So-Called ‘Complete Streets’ Policies Don’t Even Deserve the Name
Any city can call itself a "Complete Streets" champion. But not all of them are walking the walk — and if they don't, a top organization says they'll no longer give them a platform on its esteemed "best of" ranking.
Communities Rally To Reclaim Streets From ICE Terror
"This is an attack on Los Angeles. This is an attack on California. On all of us."
Friday Video: The London Neighborhood Where Bikes Outnumber Cars
...and how they got to that impressive milestone.
Friday’s Headlines Battle Galactus
Like the Marvel supervillain, U.S. interstate highway system seems to eat up everything in his path. A new book explores how to stop it.
New Report Shows Pedestrian Fatalities Drop — But Experts Say Not Enough
The Governors Highway Safety Association report showed a 4 percent drop in the number of pedestrian deaths last year, putting a slow on a dangerous trend — but advocates say the drop isn't nearly big enough.
Talking Headways Podcast: Localities Subsidize the State DOT
Adie Tomer of Brookings on how to improve regional coordination around infrastructure.