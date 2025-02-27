$1 Trillion Later, U.S. Roads Are Still Crumbling, Unsafe, and Congested. Does Congress Care?

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) expires in September 2026. As Congress starts to consider what comes next, they should consider this: Including the IIJA, the ~$1.5 trillion in surface transportation spending Congress has authorized since 1991 has utterly failed to improve safety, the state of repair, congestion or emissions. So why even consider putting more money into this broken program?