Memo to the President: Manhattan Economy Improving, Thanks to Congestion Pricing
$1 Trillion Later, U.S. Roads Are Still Crumbling, Unsafe, and Congested. Does Congress Care?
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) expires in September 2026. As Congress starts to consider what comes next, they should consider this: Including the IIJA, the ~$1.5 trillion in surface transportation spending Congress has authorized since 1991 has utterly failed to improve safety, the state of repair, congestion or emissions. So why even consider putting more money into this broken program?
Friday Video: The Untold Story Behind the Paris Bike Boom
Yes, Anne Hidalgo deserves a lot of the credit — but the unsung heroes are the advocates who pushed her to do more.
Talking Headways Podcast: Stuck with Yoni Appelbaum
Yoni Appelbaum on the history of moving in the United States and how the different traditions of land ownership and management in America evolved.
This week's headlines
Friday’s Headlines Torched a Trillion
As Congress considers a new surface transportation bill, Transportation for America reminds us that all we'll get from building more highways is more traffic, pollution and deaths.
Thursday’s Headlines Are Blue in the Face
The Trump administration is choking off funding for transportation projects that don't meet his priorities, according to The New York Times.
Wednesday’s Headlines Pay Now or Pay Later
The Trump administration is shifting the cost of climate catastrophes from the companies causing them to future generations who will suffer.
Tuesday’s Tragic Headlines
Car crashes kill 1.2 million people a year and cost the global economy five percent of GDP. Why isn't this crisis taken more seriously?
Subscribe to our
DAILY EMAIL DIGEST
What Do We Really Know About Drivers Who Kill Pedestrians?
America knows exactly who the average pedestrian who dies in a car crash is. But what about the driver who kills him?
Trump Administration ‘Reviews’ Threaten to Delay Transportation Projects Nationwide
So much for the administration that said it wanted to cut red tape...
What DOT Secretary Duffy has wrong about California High Speed Rail
The US spends 2-3 times more per project on highways than peer high income countries, and highway construction costs recently increased 50% in just two years. Is Secretary Duffy going to cancel all highway funding too until he figures out what's going on?
Does ‘Vision Zero’ Need a Reset — Or Just More Political Will to Achieve It?
Talking with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety President David Harkey about his organization's safety pivot.
Can CA Go It Alone on High Speed Rail?
New legislation is intended to explore that issue.
Meet The FHWA Director Trump Disrespected and Ignored … And Just Put Under A Huge Microscope
The executive director of the Federal Highway Administration must feel like she has whiplash.
‘Complete Streets’ Webpage Falls Prey To Trump Purge
Some of the most basic technical resources cities use to build bike lanes and sidewalks were housed on a single government website, which was scrubbed shortly after Trump's inauguration. Now, advocates are scrambling to replace them.
Trump Aide Pushing End of Congestion Toll is Married to (Wait for It!) a Parking Garage Magnate
Alina Habba, the counselor to the president, is married to Gregg Reuben, who owns 28 parking garages across the city. Oligarchy much?
Can Monday’s Headlines Dodge DOGE?
Many cut. Very National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Much conflict of interest. So scare. Wow.
Trump Policies and Interruptions Put Transit Infrastructure Projects at Risk
"This administration has been really clear that they don't want to fund projects that cut carbon emissions. What they want to do is to take out the green stuff."