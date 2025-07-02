Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Are for the Children

From mothers with babies in strollers to preteens on bikes, much of the U.S. is hostile to families just trying to get around without a car.

12:01 AM EDT on July 2, 2025

To be efficient with new policies around safe streets, a consensus need to be made.
Dorret Oosterhoff|

Unfortunately, cities aren’t designed with mothers and children in mind.

  • Living in a walkable, bikeable area where kids have freedom makes them happier (CNN). That's what it's like in the Low Countries, yet Americans keep insisting that "we're not Copenhagen." (Streetsblog USA)
  • Given all the tasks society assigns to mothers, cities should be designed for them. Yet they're not. The sidewalks are too narrow for strollers, and transit is often inaccessible, among other challenges (Architectural Digest).
  • Former Streetsblog editor Angie Schmitt writes about the advantages of living a more localized life without a car. (Unpopular Opinions).
  • Walking and biking is proven to improve mental health. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
  • New Urbanism is possible anywhere, even in mountainous western states like Montana. (Governing). Except for a few small-town downtowns and planned developments, though, sprawl might be unfixable in the South (Future of Where).
  • Cities across North America are watching New York's secured bike parking plan. (Momentum Mag)
  • A high-speed rail line connecting Vancouver, Seattle and Portland is inching forward. (Axios)
  • Georgetown residents are appealing to President Trump to return streets that were pedestrianized during COVID to cars. (Washington Post)
  • Texas street safety groups are calling for change after a deadly DUI in I-35. (CBS Austin)
  • Can you really fry an egg on a Texas sidewalk in June? No, but it's pretty close. (Austin Monthly)

