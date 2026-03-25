All Articles

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Basics
Wednesday’s Headlines Feel Pain at the Pump
High gas prices are likely to persist, and people will be driving less in response.
March 25, 2026
D.C. Advocates Sue To Save Key Bike Lane From Trump Teardown
We previously reported that the Trump administration might soon move to dismantle key cycle tracks in the nation's capital. Unfortunately, we were right.
March 24, 2026
How a ‘Universal Basic Neighborhood’ Can Help Americans Live Longer
Want to increase your chances of living to 80? A new paper argues we need to start with our neighborhoods — and we need to do it for everybody.
March 24, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Keep Our Eyes on the Road
How much responsibility do tech companies bear for traffic deaths caused by distracted driving?
March 24, 2026
Opinion: Adding Parking to Sports Stadiums Makes It Harder for Everyone To Get Around
A Chicago advocate makes the case against expanding car storage at Cubs games.
March 23, 2026
Why This State Is Fighting To Get Its First ‘Active Transportation Plan’
...and why other states should work to adopt or update plans of their own.
March 23, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Are Stuck Behind a Robot
Cities will soon be inundated with autonomous vehicles that will create even more traffic congestion. Are cities prepared?
March 23, 2026
Op-Ed: Don’t Let Fear Flatten Progress on E-Bikes
Advocates react to E-bike legislation in California, New Jersey, and beyond.
March 20, 2026
Friday Video: Guess Which Argument Can Get a NIMBY To Change Their Mind About New Housing
Put your instincts to the test with this fascinating experiment about the power of messaging to win support for urbanism.
March 20, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Took the Road Less Traveled By
And that has made all the difference, when it comes to preventing traffic deaths.
March 20, 2026