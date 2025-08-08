Friday Video: How to Gear Up For Your Fall Bike Commute

Here at Streetsblog, we usually talk about the basic things Americans need from their transportation leaders to make biking a real option, like safe places to ride. Once they're in the saddle, though, having the right gear can help make cycling a whole lot more comfortable, fun, safe, and even stylish.

Check out this particularly solid guide from Gadget Queen Jess, who's tricked out her Bianchi with everything she needs not just to stay visible to drivers, but to go on a picnic, haul a watermelon home from the grocery store, stay dry in bad weather, keep her whole set up from getting stolen, and a whole lot more. And some of her hacks and recommendations are downright genius, like using clear film designed to save a car's paint job to keep her frame looking fresh.