Friday Video: Five Simple Ways To Get Kids Biking To School

Even as gorgeous fall weather finally arrives in American cities, most American kids still aren't biking to school — and that's in large part because there's no safe place for them to ride. But how did it really get this way, and what can we do right now to buck the trend?

We loved this video from bike vlogger Tom Babin at Shifter, which dives into the structural reasons why so few children pedal to class these days, and demystifies some basic strategies to get them back in the saddle. The coolest part? The story of a kid named Oscar and his junior bike gang, whom Babin met back in 2012 — and reconnected with nearly 14 years later to understand what it takes to build a life-long biking habit: