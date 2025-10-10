Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Biking

Friday Video: Five Simple Ways To Get Kids Biking To School

Kids aren't riding bikes like they used to — but that doesn't mean we can't get them back in the saddle.

12:02 AM EDT on October 10, 2025

Photo: Still from Shifter

Even as gorgeous fall weather finally arrives in American cities, most American kids still aren't biking to school — and that's in large part because there's no safe place for them to ride. But how did it really get this way, and what can we do right now to buck the trend?

We loved this video from bike vlogger Tom Babin at Shifter, which dives into the structural reasons why so few children pedal to class these days, and demystifies some basic strategies to get them back in the saddle. The coolest part? The story of a kid named Oscar and his junior bike gang, whom Babin met back in 2012 — and reconnected with nearly 14 years later to understand what it takes to build a life-long biking habit:

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Easy Rider Headlines

Where do you draw the line between the new generation of fast e-bikes and motorcycles?

October 10, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesParking

Parking Titan Donald Shoup’s Legacy Continues

There's a new book and a new UCLA center honor the world's foremost expert on parking, Donald Shoup, who died in February.

October 9, 2025
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Under a Highway in Birmingham Alabama

Ben Donsky of Agora Partners on City Walk BHAM in Birmingham, Alabama, a public space project that connects two sides of the city separated by a highway.

October 9, 2025
Highways

America Has a Golden Opportunity to End the ‘Highway Boondoggle’ Crisis

America's wasteful highway spending has gotten out of control — and if President Trump really wants to promote efficient government, he'll urge Congress to stop it.

October 9, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Sleep Tight

A new study links insomnia with the length of a person's commute.

October 9, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Are the Best of the Best

What does it take to turn the tide against the dominance of cars? These cities are an example.

October 8, 2025
See all posts