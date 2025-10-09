Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Sleep Tight

A new study links insomnia with the length of a person's commute.

12:06 AM EDT on October 9, 2025

  • Long commutes contribute to insomnia and daytime sleepiness, according to a study that also linked small living quarters to sleeplessness, indicating a tradeoff when it comes to living closer to work or seeking larger homes (Sci Tech Daily)
  • Almost everyone is breathing too many unhealthy fine particulates, much of it pollution from cars. (Cosmos)
  • People who took advantage of an e-bike rebate program drove less, produced fewer emissions and exercised more. (CleanTechnica)
  • Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was hospitalized with stab wounds and faces felony charges stemming from a dispute over parking. (ESPN)
  • The D.C. Metro is eyeing a rail extension to bring football fans to a new Washington Commanders stadium. (Railway Age)
  • Illinois legislators will try again next week to find a long-term funding source for Chicago transit agencies. The task will be easier than previously thought, with an estimated shortfall of $200 million next year rather than over $700 million. (Capitol News)
  • After more than year of searching, Raleigh finally found a contractor willing to build a bus rapid transit line for $65 million. (News & Observer)
  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a budget that taxes pot to fill potholes. (Detroit Free Press)
  • The decision to remove signal priority for Houston's Red Line will make it harder for off-campus Rice University students to get to class. (Rice Thresher)
  • Virginia Tech researchers found regionally specific ways to boost transit ridership, like free passes and secure bike parking.
  • Milwaukee's Water Street is under consideration for a road diet. (Journal Sentinel)
  • Salt Lake City's top transportation official is leaving to head the Utah Transit Authority. (Building Salt Lake)
  • Common-sense solutions like dedicated bus and bike lanes, congestion pricing and flexible work hours can reduce the $56 billion traffic costs the Canadian economy yearly. (Globe and Mail)
  • Frequent high-speed rail service made flights between Shanghai and Beijing unprofitable for airlines. (Evidence Network)

