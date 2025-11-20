Thursday’s Headlines Get Schooled

- School districts have made some headway in addressing a bus driver shortage by raising wages, but there are still 21,000 fewer school bus drivers than there were in 2019, forcing parents to turn to other options like ride-hailing services. (Governing)
- Transit groups are condemning the Trump administration's proposal to strip transit funding from the next surface transportation bill (Smart Cities Dive; Trains). It wouldn't even achieve the stated goal of keeping the highway trust fund solvent (Urban Institute).
- A coalition of 24 advocacy groups is lobbying Congress to pay more attention to safer street design. (Transportation Today)
- The lack of walking and biking infrastructure in the U.S. makes it much harder for people to commit to a healthy, active lifestyle, writes former Streetsblog editor Angie Schmitt. (Love of Place)
- Deliveries are causing more crashes, traffic, workplace injuries and pollution in primarily Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, according to a report from New York City Comptroller Brad Landers. (Smart Cities Dive)
- In 2023, newly elected Maryland Gov. Wes Moore promised to revive the Red Line his predecessor Larry Hogan killed in 2015. But progress has been slow, with costs ballooning and a tight state budget. (CityLab)
- Besides shoring up Chicago transit agencies' finances, the funding bill passed by the Illinois legislature earlier this month also includes money for downstate passenger rail and a ban on minimum parking requirements near transit stations. (NPR)
- The D.C. DOT's own compromises are the reason why Vision Zero hasn't worked. (Greater Greater Washington)
- The Memphis Area Transit Authority kicked off a 90-day fare-free pilot program Wednesday. (Commercial Appeal)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit is considering a proposal that would keep Plano in the fold but allow the suburban city to launch its own bus service. (CBS News)
- El Paso is considering a new way to fund road repaving: tacking a transportation fee onto water bills. (KFOX 14)
- North Carolina college students are pushing state lawmakers to spend $10 million on wildlife crossings. (WRAL)
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who's faced quite a bit of conservative criticism over bike lanes and congestion pricing, stands up for his city's progressive values. (LBC)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Get Schooled
It's still hard to find people willing to drive the ol' cheese wagon. And since so many places aren't walkable, guess what parents are doing?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Cutting Federal Transit Funding Won’t Close Budget Gaps — But Will Make Transportation Less Affordable
The Trump administration's proposal to eliminate the mass transit account of the Highway Trust Fund would be short-signed, ineffective, and ruinous, a new analysis finds.
The Most Expensive Bikeshare in the U.S. Is…
The price of a yearly Citi Bike membership has grown by 77 percent in inflation-adjusted dollars since the bike-share program launched 2013, the Independent Budget Office said.
Wednesday’s Headlines Have Their Head in the Sand
The Trump administration doesn't want to fund transit, know how many people ride it, or acknowledge the impacts of getting rid of it.
Report: Traffic Injuries Increase Near Amazon Last-Mile Warehouses
Injuries are increasing near last-mile warehouses and advocates want to change the model for more accountability.
This Author Wrote the Book on How to Be a Better Transportation Advocate
Step one: read this book.
Breaking: Trump Admin Seeks To Decimate Federal Transit Funding
"When you're talking about taking away money from transit, your proposal is flawed from the get-go," said one expert.