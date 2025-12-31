- Getting older often means giving up the car keys, which can be tough to do in an autocentric city that lacks good transit or sidewalks, and where the grocery store is a 20-minute drive away. (Planetizen)
- Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson wants to divert $500 million earmarked to fight climate change to plug a hole in the state's overall budget, which would mean cutting funding for transit and active transportation. (The Urbanist)
- The speaker of the Pennsylvania House told City and State that transit funding will again be a top priority for 2026.
- Colorado Springs residents are clamoring for safer streets, but they say nothing has been done. (Colorado Sun)
- In a refreshing change of pace, Austin businesses are asking the city to put bike lanes on Sixth Avenue rather than opposing them. (KVUE)
- Cincinnati's nonprofit Red Bike bikeshare nearly went out of business in 2024, but recorded its second-best year ever in 2025. (WVXU)
- A driver recently killed a pedestrian on a Charlotte road where one resident has been advocating for sidewalks for 30 years. (Observer)
- Drivers killed 39 people in Portland this year, which is an improvement but nowhere near Vision Zero. (KOIN)
- Tennessee awarded $42 million for walking, biking and transit projects across the state. (WATE)
- Transit systems in San Diego (Union-Tribune), Seattle (King County Metro) and Phoenix (KTAR) are among those that won't be charging fares on New Year's Eve.
- A Toronto man outran a city streetcar to make a point about how they're stuck in traffic and need signal priority. (The Guardian)
- Waymos are supposed to be able drive themselves, but apparently they can't close their own doors. That's why the company is paying humans to do it for them. (PC Magazine)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Want to Age in Place
American cities aren't particularly friendly to seniors who can no longer drive, fueling isolation and loneliness.
