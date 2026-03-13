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Friday Video: Buenos Aires Will Challenge Everything You Think You Know About Buses

The Paris of South America has an amazing bus system — but it doesn't run like North American ones at all.

9:08 AM EDT on March 13, 2026

Photo: Still from Trains Are Awesome

If you're a transit nerd craving a spring break getaway, we highly recommend the latest from YouTuber Trains Are Awesome, who did an off-brand deep dive into the bus system of Buenos Aires and the broader world of informal transportation.

Also known as Colectivos or Bondi, the buses in La París de Sudamérica evolved out of a system of taxis, and each route is run by a separate company to this day. That chaotic arrangement, though, is knitted together by some seriously impressive, city-built bus rapid transit infrastructure — including some that have as many as four lanes for mega-fast commutes.

And along the way, you'll also get a quick tour of the Baires metro and some colorful neighborhood tours. Grab some asado, pull up a chair and enjoy.

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This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

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