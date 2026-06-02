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Does Your City Need a ‘Department of Sidewalks’?

The overlooked sidewalk has become a central site of public life. We should treat it like one.
12:05 AM EDT on June 2, 2026
The humble sidewalk
The humble sidewalk. Paul Sableman

A sidewalk is more than just a strip of asphalt. It’s a place where countless laws collide. Those laws govern our movement, our safety, our right to free speech and our economy. They dictate who exactly is responsible for shoveling snow after a blizzard. But most communities don’t have a single agency that manages all of these competing concerns — and maybe it’s time they create one. 

Today on The Brake, we interview sidewalk law expert Michael Pollack about his new book “Sidewalk Nation: The Life and Law of America’s Most Overlooked Resource.” And in that book, he untangles the dense web of policies that shape our pedestrian spaces, which might just change the way you look at sidewalks forever. 

For an unedited transcript of this conversation (with AI typos), click here.

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