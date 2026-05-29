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Friday’s Headlines Have It Made in the Shade

Parking lots make cities hotter, and many are taking steps to cool them down.
12:01 AM EDT on May 29, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Have It Made in the Shade
All that black asphalt is sucking up the sun's heat.
  • Cities are using porous pavement, light-colored paint, and native plantings and solar panels for shade to cool down parking lots and reduce the urban heat island effect. (Associated Press)
  • Suspending gas taxes hurts transportation funding a lot more than it helps drivers (NPR). Gas taxes are already inadequate, and the State Smart Transportation Initiative recommends fees based on mileage and vehicle weight.
  • The Federal Transit Administration is releasing $166 million to replace aging train cars. (Metro)
  • The Trump administration is loosening regulations on refrigerator trucks, which will result in millions of tons of harmful chemicals leaking into the environment. (Carbon Upfront)
  • Elaborate requirements for public comment and a fear of lawsuits are paralyzing bureaucracies and making simple street safety fixes all but impossible, writes Stephanie Nakhleh. (We Can Have Nice Things)
  • Car-centric cities in the Midwest and Rust Belt are redesigning their public spaces to be more people-friendly. (Common Edge)
  • Salt Lake City recently completed new protected bike lanes on the South Viaduct, offering a safe route to bike and walk over train tracks and freeway approaches. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • About two out of every five pedestrians killed in Austin is a person experiencing homelessness. (KVUE)
  • Crashes in the Columbus, Ohio area are down from last year, but there have still been 8,000 so far in 2026. (WOSU)
  • Houston is fixing Midtown sidewalks as part of a “walkable place” pilot project. (Chron)
  • Pittsburgh’s POGOH bikeshare is expanding outside the city limits. (Axios)
  • Portland transit agency TriMet is lawing off hundreds of employees and cutting back bus service. (Tribune)
  • Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill reorganizing the Regional Transportation District board, which oversees Denver transit. (Newsline)
  • Maryland passed a law removing parking minimums near transit stops and requiring cities to zone those areas for mixed use to encourage more transit-oriented development. (National Center for Smart Growth)
  • Iranian hackers were likely responsible for a March breach at the Los Angeles Metro. (Tech Crunch)
  • A California city is using robots to assess sidewalk conditions. (KSBW)
  • Washington, D.C. is auctioning off several unused streetcars. (DC News Now)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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