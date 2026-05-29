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Bus Rapid Transit

Friday Video: It’s Time For High Speed … Buses!

How far will America go out of its way to avoid building trains like the rest of the developed world?
12:02 AM EDT on May 29, 2026
Friday Video: It’s Time For High Speed … Buses!
Photo: Still from Cities by Diana

OK, it’s not an Onion headline (except that it was 15 years ago): the state of California is studying the potential of running 140-mile-per-hour “high-speed buses” on highways, even though the state’s first high speed rail line has been in the works for decades.

We love the latest from Cities by Diana, which explores where versions of the high-speed bus concept are actually a thing around the world, and debates the pros and (mostly) cons of the model for the Golden State and beyond. It’s a big departure from her channel’s usual found-AI-urbanist-fever-dream videos (which you might have seen on Streetsblog before, because we love them), but it’s no less wild, absurd, and fascinating.

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This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

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Bus Rapid Transit | Buses | California | Friday Video | High speed rail

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