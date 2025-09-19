Friday Video: How Car Culture and the Internet Attention Economy Waste Your Time

What does your grinding daily car commute have to do with the onslaught of doom-filled news and all the Labubu matcha Dubai chocolate memes that flood your brain every time you swipe open your phone?

Even if you have no idea what any of those words we just typed mean, check out this video from the brilliant (and chronically online) YouTuber Cities by Diana, who uses her signature blend of "unhinged satire of American life, urban planning, pop culture and internet brainrot" to explain how the built environment and technology work together to waste our time and distract us from the things that matter most. It's the best (and funniest) explanation we've seen of how the modern attention economy intersects not just with car dependency, but with everything about or lives.

Having trouble watching the video below? Check it out here.