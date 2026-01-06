Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Podcast

Five ‘Supercool’ Transportation Founders to Watch in 2026

These start-up leaders are throwing their weight behind the fight to decarbonize our city transportation networks — and this podcast host is picking their brains.

12:02 AM EST on January 6, 2026

Photo: RideZum

How can transportation start-ups help fight climate change, and who are the leaders pushing them forward? 

We sat down with Josh Dorfman, host of the podcast "Supercool," to talk about what he's learned from interviewing the founders behind companies like CityThreadVeoBrompton BicycleZumUpway, and more. And along the way, he unpacks why it's critical to harness "market momentum" in the battle to decarbonize our cities and make them more livable for everyone — especially as Washington gears up to rewrite our federal transportation laws in 2026. 

For an unedited transcript of this episode (with AI typos), click here.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Promoted ArchivesCongestion Pricing

How New York’s Governor Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Congestion Pricing

She loved, then hated, then loved, then gutted, and, yesterday, celebrated the congestion pricing toll as it marked its first birthday.

January 6, 2026
Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines Get Ready for the World Cup

Cities across the country are prepping their transit systems for soccer fans arriving from around the globe.

January 6, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angelespolicing

LA’s ‘Transit Ambassador’ Program is Working

"Overall, ambassadors contribute to improved passenger experiences and play a needed role not well-served by other existing staff or system design features."

January 5, 2026
Streetsblog

Congestion Pricing Started One Year Ago … And It’s Working Great

New York City's experiment is right on track, doing almost everything it promised to do. Here's an anniversary story.

January 5, 2026
Promoted ArchivesCongestion Pricing

How Congestion Pricing Proved the Haters Wrong and Is Changing New York for the Better

Happy birthday to the toll cameras! Congestion pricing is working as promised — defying haters and doubters, including President Trump. Here's why.

January 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Salty Headlines

Salt poured on icy roads and sidewalks eventually winds up in a river, stream or even your drinking water.

January 5, 2026
See all posts