Five ‘Supercool’ Transportation Founders to Watch in 2026

How can transportation start-ups help fight climate change, and who are the leaders pushing them forward?

We sat down with Josh Dorfman, host of the podcast "Supercool," to talk about what he's learned from interviewing the founders behind companies like CityThread, Veo, Brompton Bicycle, Zum, Upway, and more. And along the way, he unpacks why it's critical to harness "market momentum" in the battle to decarbonize our cities and make them more livable for everyone — especially as Washington gears up to rewrite our federal transportation laws in 2026.

For an unedited transcript of this episode (with AI typos), click here.