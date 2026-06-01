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Today&#039;s Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are in the Zone

Zoning has a big impact on transportation, and vice versa.
12:01 AM EDT on June 1, 2026
A wide, unwalkable arterial road, lined with strip malls. Several large cars drive along it.
Suburban arterials and sprawling development are both dangerous and an inefficient use of tax dollars. Photo: Jennifer Uppendahl
  • New research shows that building more housing near existing jobs, stores and transit generates more tax revenue and reduces infrastructure costs, saving taxpayers money. (Pew)
  • Another new study found that development patterns are at least partly responsible for the high number of traffic deaths in the U.S. It recommends mixing households and businesses instead of putting commercial uses along dangerous arterial roads. (CNU Public Square)
  • Climate Town explains that the U.S. actually has an extensive rail system, but most tracks are old, slow and owned by freight companies, so they’re unsuitable for passenger rail. (YouTube)
  • Ironically, drivers are dealing with high gas prices by going out of their way to find deals and topping off their tanks more often. (NPR)
  • The Rails to Trails Conservancy has tips for getting around World Cup cities by walking, biking or transit.
  • Sound Transit is cutting back or delaying future Seattle transit projects to address a $34 billion deficit. (KING)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit approved a $600 million budget that includes no fare hikes or service cuts. (WESA)
  • Cyclists will soon be able to pedal around Michigan’s Belle Isle park without having to cross paths with cars. (TMDN)
  • Florida didn’t suspend its gas tax, but at least residents can save on guns and camping gear for when society collapses Mad Max-style. (Orlando Weekly)
  • Bus trips by young people rose almost tenfold after Scotland introduced free bus passes for everyone under age 22. (BBC)
  • A new European ticket system will simplify international train travel. (European News)
  • A list of the 10 most bike-friendly cities includes the usual suspects like Amsterdam, but also a few surprises like Portland and Buenos Aires. (Islands)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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