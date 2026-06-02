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Tuesday’s Headlines Don’t Drink and Drive

Car-centric cities encourage people to get behind the wheel after going to a bar.
12:01 AM EDT on June 2, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Don’t Drink and Drive
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  • Drunk driving kills more than 12,000 people a year in the U.S., mostly in car-centric places with little to no public transit. Studies show that there are far fewer DUI arrests in cities where imbibers can take a train home. There is a similar effect where rideshares are readily available. (Planetizen)
  • People for Bikes breaks down its position on the BUILD America 250 transportation funding bill.
  • Five years after the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act put $5 billion toward electric vehicle charging stations, only 98 have been built. (Government Technology)
  • While raging against dangerous drivers can be cathartic, sustained activism is what actually gets things done, according to a streets.mn writer.
  • Americans seem to love everything about trains except riding them. (USA Today)
  • Active Towns interviewed Sara Lind, co-director of Streetsblog’s parent nonprofit Open Plans. (YouTube)
  • California regulators changed the state’s cap-and-trade program in ways that will benefit fossil fuel companies. (Los Angeles Times)
  • The Urbanist further explores Sound Transit’s recent vote to delay or cut back on future transit projects.
  • Assaults on Charlotte trains and buses fell by 67 percent through the first three months of this year compared to the first quarter of 2025. (WFAE)
  • The Utah Transit Authority further reduced fares for the elderly, but made them more complicated to pay. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • A new Maryland law opens up 300 acres of state-owned land near transit stations for developing 7,000 housing units. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Light rail on the I-5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver, Washington remains up in the air. (The Oregonian)
  • The president of Cornell University backed his car into a group of students who questioned him about free speech. (The Ringer)
  • Missoula won an award for best transit system of its size. (Metro)
  • Backlash against bike lanes and low-emissions zones led Krakow voters to elect a new right-wing mayor. (Politico)
  • Italian cities are trying to make public spaces more equitable toward women. (24 Italy)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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