- Calling the Trump administration an "untrustworthy partner," California dropped a lawsuit seeking to restore $4 billion for high-speed rail, and will pursue private funding instead. (New York Times)
- Political experts advise New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to move quickly if he hopes to fulfill campaign promises like fare-free buses. (Fast Company)
- Crime on the Chicago Transit Authority is actually down slightly this year despite a handful of attention-grabbing incidents. (Tribune)
- Arizona Republicans are trying to block a plan to bring Phoenix light rail to I-10 and the state capitol. (Capitol Times)
- Nashville's WeGo Transit will expand hours and frequency starting Sunday. (Fox 17)
- Even though most Detroit residents drive, 87 percent view transit as a benefit to the region. (Detroit News)
- Indianapolis residents are calling for safety improvements on a street with a history of hit-and-runs. (WRTV)
- Traffic deaths in Dallas fell from 208 last year to 107 in 2025. (Observer)
- Denver, however, had its deadliest year since 2013, with 90 road deaths. (Westword)
- Riding Utah's commuter rail is cheaper than driving, but it also takes longer. (KUER)
- Worried about slipping on icy sidewalks? Try using coffee grounds to gain traction. (The Sun)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Pay Your Own Way
The Trump administration pulled $4 billion in grants for high-speed rail, and now California doesn't want it back.
