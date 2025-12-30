Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Pay Your Own Way

The Trump administration pulled $4 billion in grants for high-speed rail, and now California doesn't want it back.

12:01 AM EST on December 30, 2025

  • Calling the Trump administration an "untrustworthy partner," California dropped a lawsuit seeking to restore $4 billion for high-speed rail, and will pursue private funding instead. (New York Times)
  • Political experts advise New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to move quickly if he hopes to fulfill campaign promises like fare-free buses. (Fast Company)
  • Crime on the Chicago Transit Authority is actually down slightly this year despite a handful of attention-grabbing incidents. (Tribune)
  • Arizona Republicans are trying to block a plan to bring Phoenix light rail to I-10 and the state capitol. (Capitol Times)
  • Nashville's WeGo Transit will expand hours and frequency starting Sunday. (Fox 17)
  • Even though most Detroit residents drive, 87 percent view transit as a benefit to the region. (Detroit News)
  • Indianapolis residents are calling for safety improvements on a street with a history of hit-and-runs. (WRTV)
  • Traffic deaths in Dallas fell from 208 last year to 107 in 2025. (Observer)
  • Denver, however, had its deadliest year since 2013, with 90 road deaths. (Westword)
  • Riding Utah's commuter rail is cheaper than driving, but it also takes longer. (KUER)
  • Worried about slipping on icy sidewalks? Try using coffee grounds to gain traction. (The Sun)

