- The number of pedestrians killed by drivers in the U.S. rose by 70 percent between 2010 and 2023, according to a Washington Post analysis, mostly on multilane roads with fast-moving traffic, and such hotspots are clustered in the Sun Belt. The story includes an interactive feature for readers to identify the most dangerous roads in their city.
- Amtrak reported an all-time high of 34.5 million trips during the fiscal year that ended in September, along with record ticket revenue of $2.7 billion. (Progressive Railroading)
- The Republican chair of the House Transportation Committee isn't interested in eliminating funding for transit. (Politico Pro; paywall)
- Waymos spend almost half their time "deadheading," or driving around without a passenger. (Driverless Digest)
- Gary Nelson details the rise and fall of electric trolleys.
- Seattle area leaders are pushing Sound Transit to quit lollygagging on light rail construction. (Everett Post)
- Austin business owners are anxious about upcoming light rail construction on South Congress Avenue (Austin Monthly). On the other hand, H Street businesses are lamenting the loss of the D.C. streetcar. (The Wash)
- Iowa City residents are riding the bus more and driving less since the city eliminated fares. (New York Times)
- Plans are set to be unveiled Saturday for a new riverfront streetcar station. (KSHB)
- Facing a $300 million shortfall, Portland's TriMet laid off 26 employees and eliminated 68 positions. (Tribune)
- Seattle added bus lanes and safety upgrades to Ranier Avenue. (KING 5)
- Atlanta's Jackson Street Bridge, made famous by "The Walking Dead," received a makeover with bike lanes and other improvements. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- An American company says it's launching a flying taxi service in Dubai. (NBC News)
- In France, even conservative cities like Nice are banning cars and investing in bike infrastructure. (City Lab)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Tread Carefully
The Washington Post too a deep dive into the epidemic of pedestrian deaths, which rose from 4,300 in 2010 to more than 7,000 in 2023.
