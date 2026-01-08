Mayor Bowser Blasts U.S. DOT Talk of Eliminating Enforcement Cameras in DC

The mayor of the nation's capital denounced an effort by the Trump administration to dismantle the city’s enforcement camera system as something that would "endanger" D.C. residents.

On Tuesday, after Politico reported that the U.S. DOT is seeking to "prohibit the operation of automated traffic camera enforcement in the District of Columbia," Mayor Muriel Bowser called the cameras a "critical" safety tool that has saved lives.

"Last year, traffic fatalities in Washington, D.C. fell 52 percent, marking the lowest number of roadway fatalities since 2014," she said in a statement in response to a question from Streetsblog. "Traffic enforcement cameras are a critical tool in the work to save lives and make our streets safer. Removing [automated traffic enforcement] cameras would endanger people in our community.

"In addition to the public safety implications, removing the cameras would also create a $1-billion hole in D.C.’s financial plan, which would mean cuts to everyday city services," she added. "We call on our federal partners to stand with us in prioritizing safety and respecting the District’s ability to govern our own streets."

Bowser's comment followed the Politico report by reporter Chris Marquette, who obtained a copy of a proposal sent by the U.S. DOT to the White House Office of Management and Budget to eliminate the 26-year-old camera program as part of the Surface Transportation reauthorization process. In D.C., automated enforcement is used to summons drivers who blow through red lights and stop signs, disobey the speed limit, or block bus lanes.

D.C.'s network comprises nearly 500 cameras. The program has largely succeeded at reducing the prevalence of dangerous speeding in the district. And one group that is critical of camera programs conceded that "collisions and injuries near speed cameras decreased by 17 to 20 percent in the three years following installation." That said, early on in the D.C. camera program, drivers in predominantly Black neighborhoods received more moving violations and higher fines.

But U.S. DOT is not claiming it wants the cameras turned off on behalf of Black drivers, who were not mentioned in a statement sent over to Streetsblog by an unidentified spokesperson.

"U.S. DOT is constantly examining a broad set of preliminary policy options on transportation matters," the statement said. "Many policy options are currently under internal review."

More likely, the Trump administration is motivated less by equity concerns and more by ideological opposition to street safety projects in general and camera enforcement in particular.

Republicans have tried multiple times to terminate D.C.’s traffic camera program, including in 2025, 2023, and 2014. Under the Constitution, the U.S. Congress has broad oversight over Washington, D.C., and the president can evoke emergency powers to seize control of the D.C. police.

Automated speed and red-light cameras save lives. In New York, which has the largest camera program in the country, cameras have led to "persistent and sustained reductions in crashes, according a report by the National Academy of Sciences.

Over the seven months following the introduction of a camera, collisions declined by 30 percent and injuries by 16 percent, the report added. "That could explain why reported crashes dropped from 88,613 over the first 11 months of 2023 to 77,855 over the same period this year. And injuries are down from 49,747 to 45,421."

And in 2024, the news outlet Greater Greater Washington said the cameras were working in the nation's capital. "Do cameras issue fewer tickets a year after being turned on, relative to their first few months of operation? The answer appears to be yes," the outlet reported.