Thursday’s Headlines Are Making Progress

- Yonah Freemark's annual guide to North American transit projects opening in the coming year has arrived. It includes bus rapid transit in Atlanta, commuter rail in Chicago, a subway in Los Angeles, the Kansas City streetcar extension and more. (The Transport Politic)
- Even if computers prove to be better drivers than humans — which we still don't know is true — they're likely to encourage more and longer car rides, and there are cheaper, simpler technologies available to improve safety. (CityLab)
- State DOTs are building out a network of electric vehicle chargers, but they aren't always reliable. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- New solid-state EV batteries can fully recharge in five minutes. (Top Gear)
- The D.C. Metro has seen one of the most successful comebacks from COVID of any transit agency in the country. It still needs $460 million from the district, Virginia and Maryland for capital projects to make the system more sustainable. (Governing)
- With a state funding package in limbo, Portland's TriMet announced it will eliminate 15 bus routes and reduce light rail service to deal with a projected $300 million budget deficit. (Willamette Week)
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to help Bay Area transit agencies, but a deal still hasn't materialized (Politico). They need help to make it to a ballot referendum on transit funding later this year (USA Today).
- Not many people rode Minnesota's NorthStar commuter rail line, but the ones who did will miss it. (Racket)
- A Nashville advisory commission's annual report called on the city to accelerate construction on sidewalk, bike and transit projects. (Scene)
- When Iowa City made buses fare-free, ridership jmore than doubled, and air quality and traffic congestion improved. (New York Times)
- Richmond had 15 traffic deaths when it adopted Vision Zero in 2017, but has exceeded that mark each of the past four years. (Richmonder)
- Las Vegas roads are designed to kill cyclists and pedestrians. (LV Sports Biz)
- No Pants Day on Phoenix light rail is back, baby! (New Times)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Making Progress
By Yonah Freemark's count, 19 North American transit projects opened last year, with another 19 coming in 2026.
