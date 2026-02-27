Friday’s Headlines Take a Lot to Laugh, Take a Train to Cry

- American trains are no faster than they were 80 years ago, often averaging a slower speed than cars can do on the highway. That's because the U.S. rail system prioritizes freight. (American Affairs)
- When a driver kills someone who's crossing a wide, fast street, the street designer is never put on trial. Maybe the government should be held responsible. (Strong Towns)
- Amtrak has withdrawn a request for proposals for new two-level train cars to replace its aging Superliner fleet, instead seeking a contract for single-level cars. (Trains)
- Warsaw researchers have concluded that the urban canyon effect in cities substantially increases air pollution from motor vehicles. (Eureporter)
- People might want to drive on a highway if they think it makes their trip faster, but no one wants to live near one. (The Urbanist)
- Contrary to what President Trump claimed during his State of the Union address, the man who stabbed a Charlotte light rail passenger to death was a U.S. citizen. (WFAE)
- Colorado, Illinois and Connecticut are states to watch to learn how parking reform affects housing development. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Everyone agrees the Robert Moses-designed Cross Bronx Expressway sucks, but they don't agree on how to fix it. (New York Times)
- Kansas City is considering incorporating available on-street parking into parking minimums for new development, which would make the city more walkable, but is ticking off some neighbors used to the city providing them with free car storage. (Star)
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has cleared the way for Elon Musk to build a Tesla tunnel underneath Nashville, over the objections of a historic Black church. (News Channel 5)
- Early data shows that new traffic signal technology has sped up bus trips in Nashville. (Tennessean)
- Ridership on San Francisco's BART was up 11 percent year over year in January, but the agency still faces financial challenges. (NBC Bay Area)
- Austin has seen success with Vision Zero and just unveiled a new intersection overhaul. (KVUE)
- The worm has turned in Portland, with bike advocates opposing a bike lane upgrade. (BikePortland)
- Fairfax County, Virginia, outside of D.C., is looking for corporate sponsors to help expand Capital Bikeshare. (FFX Now)
- Should people who are tired of dystopian sci-fi turn to solarpunk? (Mother Jones) Or are its retro-futurist cousins the wrong aesthetic? (Free Range City)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Take a Lot to Laugh, Take a Train to Cry
I ride on a mail train, baby. Can't buy a thrill.
