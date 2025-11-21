Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Texas

Friday Video: The Largest U.S. City With No Transit

Can communities really keep people moving without fixed-route transit? Find out on this visit to Texas.

12:03 AM EST on November 21, 2025

In Arlington, transit is vans on demand.

|Photo: YouTube

Can communities really keep people moving without fixed-route transit? YouTuber Classy Whale found out on a recent visit to Arlington, Texas, which, with a population of 404,000, is the largest U.S. city with no trains, no scheduled buses, and no guarantee that the region's on-demand microtransit service will be there when you need it.

It's a thoughtful take on the merits and limitations of app-based transit, a funny takedown of "minivan-oriented development," and an epic quest to eat some Ethiopian-Texan barbecue all in one.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Tread Carefully

The Washington Post too a deep dive into the epidemic of pedestrian deaths, which rose from 4,300 in 2010 to more than 7,000 in 2023.

Blake Aued
November 21, 2025
High-speed rail

Talking Headways Podcast: Emotional Consumption in China

High-speed rail has completely transformed the country. Think about that sentence: "High-speed rail has completely transformed the country." When was the last time something positive like that happened here?

November 20, 2025
Federal Funding

Cutting Federal Transit Funding Won’t Close Budget Gaps — But Will Make Transportation Less Affordable

The Trump administration's proposal to eliminate the mass transit account of the Highway Trust Fund would be short-sighted, ineffective, and ruinous, a new analysis finds.

November 20, 2025
Op-Ed

Op-Ed: Is There Really More ‘Freedom’ in a City That Depends on Cars?

Or is that question a false dichotomy?

November 20, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Get Schooled

It's still hard to find people willing to drive the ol' cheese wagon. And since so many places aren't walkable, guess what parents are doing?

Blake Aued
November 20, 2025
Streetsblog MassachusettsTransit

Paying With Their Time: Increasing Traffic Congestion Erodes Benefits of Boston’s Fare-Free Buses

Mayor Wu's press office avoided several inquiries from StreetsblogMASS to discuss the worsening delays in MBTA bus service over the course of her first term.

November 19, 2025
See all posts