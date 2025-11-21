Friday Video: The Largest U.S. City With No Transit

Can communities really keep people moving without fixed-route transit? YouTuber Classy Whale found out on a recent visit to Arlington, Texas, which, with a population of 404,000, is the largest U.S. city with no trains, no scheduled buses, and no guarantee that the region's on-demand microtransit service will be there when you need it.

It's a thoughtful take on the merits and limitations of app-based transit, a funny takedown of "minivan-oriented development," and an epic quest to eat some Ethiopian-Texan barbecue all in one.