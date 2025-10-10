- New e-bikes that can reach motorcycle speeds but are allowed in bike lanes are injuring pedestrians and other cyclists, causing a backlash against more modestly powered pedal-assist e-bikes. Cities are struggling with how to regulate them. (Government Technology)
- Construction costs for U.S. transit projects are triple the worldwide average. (Brookings Institute)
- Axios shows where state-level electric vehicle tax credits are still available now that federal tax credits have expired.
- D.C.'s infamous Dave Thomas Circle has been renamed for Mamie "Peanut" Johnson and seems to be working better for everyone. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Kansas City is adjusting its bus routes to avoid duplicating streetcar service. (KCUR)
- What can Sound Transit do to provide better light rail service in Seattle? (PubliCola)
- One South Phoenix influencer is coming around to a controversial light rail line. (KJZZ)
- A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block Honolulu's light rail project. (Railway Age)
- Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas DOT to withhold transportation funding from cities with rainbow crosswalks, becoming the second governor to follow the Trump Administration's directive after Florida's Ron DeSantis. (Railway Age)
- Rhode Island launched an app showing residents how they can drive less. (Metro Magazine)
- Alexandria police are stepping up traffic enforcement on high-crash corridors. (ALXnow)
- Almost twice as many people in Lexington, Kentucky are killed by drivers than die in homicides. (Herald-Leader)
- Cleveland officials want to bring back traffic cameras a decade after voters banned them. (Plain Dealer)
- Three-quarters of new delivery vans in the Netherlands are electric since the country implemented zero-emissions zones in cities. (Electrive)
- London is launching new express bus lines connecting suburbs that could lead to future subways. (CityLab)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Easy Rider Headlines
Where do you draw the line between the new generation of fast e-bikes and motorcycles?
