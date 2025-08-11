- Speed humps are a cheap and effective way to slow traffic on low-volume roads, which is why cities are installing more of them. (CityLab)
- Uber receives a sexual assault report about every eight minutes on average, but the company did not enact tools to prevent them, a New York Times investigation found.
- Uber and Lyft are both planning to expand their robotaxi operations. (Smart Cities Dive)
- The Natural Resources Defense Council urges Congress to continue the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act's spending on walking, biking and transit projects, but not roads, in the next transportation funding bill.
- Denver's new method of funding sidewalk repairs could serve as a model for cities nationwide. (Fast Company)
- The Federal Transit Administration is using an investigation into a Philadelphia bus depot fire to bash electric vehicles. (Billy Penn)
- A bike lane on the Bay Area's Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will be turned into a breakdown lane for cars. (ABC 7)
- Pittsburgh installed traffic-calming speed tables on Larimer Avenue. (Union Progress)
- Austin has a short list of three companies to build its new light rail line. (Community Impact)
- Oregon Gov. Tina Kopek revealed a transportation funding plan that includes raising the gas tax and vehicle registration fees before a special session of the legislature. (KATU)
- Gov. Dan McKee intervened to stop the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority from cutting bus routes. (Providence Journal)
- Harrisburg is doubling down on Vision Zero after past efforts didn't bring down traffic deaths. (Patriot-News)
- Dallas sweeps its 90 miles of bike lanes on city streets once a month, in case you were wondering. (D Magazine)
- St. Louis has a new bike lane sweeper named Archie. (KSDK)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Get Over the Hump
The humble speed hump can lower speeds on residential streets by 10 to 25 percent, and cost just $5,000 apiece.
