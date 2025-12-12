- New York City developers are turning dilapidated parking garages into housing. (NY Times)
- Induced demand isn't just for highways. You can also induce demand for transit by building light rail. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Americans probably wouldn't go for tiny Japanese kei cars, even if President Trump gets his wish and legalizes them (Jalopnik). But Fiat is going to try (Gizmodo).
- The CEO of electric carmaker Rivian says that autonomous vehicles will one day be running errands for you, which sounds like it will make traffic a lot worse. (Business Insider)
- In an interview with Transport Matters, former NYC transportation commissioner Jannette Sadiq-Khan said bike lanes are the best investment a city can make.
- Omaha is preparing to install tracks for its new streetcar. (KMTV)
- Cincinnati has never been able to decide whether its streets should be one-way or two. (Cincinnati Magazine)
- Sound Transit and Portland are swapping streetcars, giving both Portland and Tacoma one less type to maintain. (The Urbanist)
- Portland's Biketown bikeshare and Oregon Safe Routes are seeking high school interns. (BikePortland)
- One Vancouver bikeshare bike has been ridden more than 17,000 kilometers. (Sun)
- Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is giving light rail and streetcars signal priority. (Today)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Have an Apartment in Every Garage
New York City is turning homes for cars into homes for people.
