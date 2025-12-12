Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Have an Apartment in Every Garage

New York City is turning homes for cars into homes for people.

12:01 AM EST on December 12, 2025

Jose Espinal
  • New York City developers are turning dilapidated parking garages into housing. (NY Times)
  • Induced demand isn't just for highways. You can also induce demand for transit by building light rail. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
  • Americans probably wouldn't go for tiny Japanese kei cars, even if President Trump gets his wish and legalizes them (Jalopnik). But Fiat is going to try (Gizmodo).
  • The CEO of electric carmaker Rivian says that autonomous vehicles will one day be running errands for you, which sounds like it will make traffic a lot worse. (Business Insider)
  • In an interview with Transport Matters, former NYC transportation commissioner Jannette Sadiq-Khan said bike lanes are the best investment a city can make.
  • Omaha is preparing to install tracks for its new streetcar. (KMTV)
  • Cincinnati has never been able to decide whether its streets should be one-way or two. (Cincinnati Magazine)
  • Sound Transit and Portland are swapping streetcars, giving both Portland and Tacoma one less type to maintain. (The Urbanist)
  • Portland's Biketown bikeshare and Oregon Safe Routes are seeking high school interns. (BikePortland)
  • One Vancouver bikeshare bike has been ridden more than 17,000 kilometers. (Sun)
  • Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is giving light rail and streetcars signal priority. (Today)

