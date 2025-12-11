Thursday’s Headlines See Trouble Ahead, Trouble Behind

- Safety aboard transit continues to be a national issue, with Charlotte light rail users reporting they're uneasy aboard trains (WBTV) after a man who'd entered the U.S. illegally, had been banned from CATS previously and was drinking stabbed another passenger (WCCB). While it's fodder for President Trump's anti-transit, anti-urban and anti-immigrant agenda, amplified by right-wing media, even the perception that transit is unsafe is a real problem. A recent study of five cities found that increasingly visible drug use is discouraging transit ridership (Smart Cities Dive).
- The Trump administration is leveraging this fear. In addition to threats against New York City, Pennsylvania, Charlotte and Chicago, the Jacksonville Transit Authority is now suing the transit union, alleging that its failure to accept a Federal Transit Administration safety plan is jeopardizing $100 million in federal funding. (Jax Today)
- Daylighting intersections to ensure driver and pedestrian visibility doesn't have to be a one-size-fits-all solution. (Vital City)
- The FTA released a new "playbook" on how to handle major events. (Passenger Transport)
- Northeastern states had a cap-and-trade agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions, and now Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is under fire from progressives for withdrawing as part of a budget deal with Republican legislators. (Mother Jones)
- Voters in four cities will decide in May whether to withdraw from Dallas Area Rapid Transit. They probably won't like the disjointed microtransit systems that would replace DART. (D Magazine)
- Most members of the Twin Cities' Met Council rarely ride transit. (Star Tribune)
- The Virginia DOT should consider bike and bus lanes on six-lane Langston Boulevard in Arlington. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Battle lines are drawn in Portland on the issue of 82nd Street bus lanes. (BikePortland)
- Delivery robots are taking over Chicago sidewalks. (Block Club)
- Velo bikeshare numbers hit an all-time high in Rochester and Syracuse. (Spectrum News)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines See Trouble Ahead, Trouble Behind
Yes, it's political, but transit agencies are still going to have to grapple with the perception that it's unsafe.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Report: Speed Cameras Working in San Francisco, Floundering in Bureaucracy in L.A.
Great progress and success in the Bay Area, while So Cal lags.
What Is an E-Bike, and What’s an Unlicensed Motorcycle: A Parents’ Guide
The holiday shopping guide for anyone in the e-bike market.
Wednesday’ Headlines Are On Autopilot
Don't be afraid of regulating driverless cars out of existence, writes Angie Schmitt. The industry needs guardrails.
City Shuts Down Volunteer Crosswalk Painting Event in Los Angeles
LAPD cited People's Vision Zero volunteer organizer Jonathan Hale for misdemeanor "vandalism on city property."
Tuesday’s Headlines Set the Record Straight
Folks who think dirtier cars will be cheaper to drive are in for a rude awakening.
Opinion: Sean Duffy’s ‘Golden Age’ of Dangerous Streets
Sean Duffy is calling for a "golden age" of civility in American travel. He should start by ending barbaric policies that get people killed on the ground and in the skies.