Thursday’s Headlines Wonder if Ride-Sharing Is Good, Actually

- Turning transportation into a commodity, as Uber and Lyft have done, is a net positive for cities, argues Bill Fulton at The Future of Where. Matthew Yglesias makes a similar argument at Slow Boring. On a related note, making smartphones essential for so many everyday tasks repeats the mistakes American society made by making most of us dependent on automobiles, according to NextCity. And speaking of phones, are we ever going to get serious about making drivers put them down behind the wheel? (Streetsblog USA).
- The EPA pulling back on climate regulations could open the door for states to pass even stricter rules governing greenhouse gas emissions. (E&E News)
- Subsidizing e-bikes instead of electric cars provides more bang for the buck. (The Conversation)
- President Trump's tariffs are making transit buses more expensive. (Smart Cities Dive)
- A U.S. House bill would give freight trains priority over Amtrak on shared railroads. (Freight Waves)
- Friend of Streetsblog Nicole Gelinas wrote for the New York Times about the North Carolina couple who were charged with manslaughter for allowing their children to walk to the store.
- The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will cut 32 bus routes unless the state legislature approves a budget with transit funding by Aug. 24. (Fox 29)
- California's permitting process is slowing down high-speed rail and other infrastructure projects. (Los Angeles Times)
- Miami residents spend more on transportation than any other city except Houston. (Miami Herald)
- The Georgia DOT is seeking public input on a potential passenger rail line between Atlanta and Savannah. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- Drivers are road-raging at Asheville cyclists. (Watchdog)
- Tempe has starting charging fares to ride the streetcar again. (State Press)
- Helsinki, population 1.5 million, went an entire year without a traffic death by slowing down cars, making driving less convenient and providing excellent transit. (ZME Science)
- Car-free streets are spreading all over the world. (National Geographic; paywall)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Wonder if Ride-Sharing Is Good, Actually
It's been shown to replace walking, biking and transit trips, but two writers argue it's better than taxis, and at least lifts the burden of car ownership.
