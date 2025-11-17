Report: Biden Infrastructure Bill Spurred Increase in State and Local Highway Spending

President Joe Biden promised that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 would represent "the most significant investment in passenger rail in the past 50 years and in public transit ever.”

But in a comprehensive review of four years of spending since the law went into effect, the Urban Institute has found an overall increase in capital investment by government in ground transportation — and that increase is concentrated among highway projects. Meanwhile, overall capital spending on public transit has flatlined, and rail projects have experienced a net decline in spending.

First, some context: The federal government has been spending less, as a percentage of the gross domestic product, on infrastructure over the last half-century and now comprises just one-quarter of U.S. public infrastructure spending. In 2019, the year before Biden took office, the feds spent $58 billion on highways and $19 billion on transit.

Meanwhile, states and localities spend so much more — and their spending is skewed towards roads. For instance, between 1990 and 2019, state and local spending on roads increased 28 percent, from $151 billion to $193 billion. By comparison, transit spending by localities pales in overall dollars (though it did increase significantly, by percentage, over that period), as the Urban Institute's chart below shows.

What hath IIJA wrought?

There's no question that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act spurred investment. The federal government's direct spending on roads was more or less flat year over year (from about $1.52 billion when the law kicked in in 2021 to $1.65 billion in 2025), but its investment in non-highway transportation, such as intercity rail, rose from $5.14 billion to $6.44 billion, in increase of 25 percent.

That large jump in direct federal spending is likely due to support for Amtrak, Urban Institute found.

But here's the problem: Federal expenditures are tiny compared to what states and localities are spending — and states and localities are spending on roads. So even as that federal investment in rail went up, the much larger amount of state and local spending on transit declined from $12.45 billion to $7.88 billion, a drop of 36 percent.

And at the same time, state and local spending on highways increased: When the IIJA passed, non-federal road spending was at $117.35 billion and rose in four years to $142.86 billion, an increase of roughly 22 percent.

Neither prior big infrastructure bills, the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act in 2012 nor the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act in 2015, led to such an outpouring of highway spending.

"The majority of these projects were likely centered on infrastructure for passenger cars and trucks, like highways. Projects focused on pedestrian, bike, and bus infrastructure account for a small share of the total, according to recent analysis," Urban Institute report authors Yonah Freemark and Gabe Samuels wrote.

Corrigan Salerno of Transportation for America drew more or less the same conclusion.

"It's clear the IIJA did not fail for lack of funding," he said. "If Congress had wanted change, the transformative levels of funding would have been paired with transformative policy prioritizing safety, repair, and investment in the affordable transportation options most people lack in this country. Instead ... ambitious programs like the Reconnecting Communities Pilot were left undersized, while the largest highway programs were given more money than ever, but left unaccountable for the outcomes of their investments. We expected state DOTs to do less with more, and they have since delivered less for the taxpayer than ever."

The Urban Institute report dovetails neatly with a Brookings Institute finding from this time last year that state agencies have scant accountability to allow the public to see if construction projects are justified. As a result, it's hard to know what states are spending their money on until the money is a fact on the ground.

“America’s highway network is effectively built-out, but the country is mostly stuck with the same 20th-century approach to planning and project selection,” Brookings senior fellow Adie Tomer said at the time. "Between our vehicle-fueled safety crisis, the high costs to drive, and roads being damaged by extreme weather, states can lead by modernizing their investment approaches."

What is the way forward?

The failure of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act to increase the creating of new public transportation lines suggests, the Urban Institute concluded, that states and localities "primarily leveraged transportation funds from IIJA to expand highway construction rather than invest in transit," the report found (and it's a conclusion confirmed by other reseachers).

"State and local governments may have reduced their own funding contributions even as federal support increased [specifically] with transit capital funding," the Urban Institute found.

Its conclusion?

"Policymakers in Congress are now involved in reauthorizing programs funded by IIJA," the Urban Institute authors wrote. "We recommend they overcome the law's challenges by focusing on projects that advance environmental sustainability, and ensure that funds go to the communities that need them most."

Again, Salerno of Transportation for America, agreed.

"Congress should learn from this failure and hold state DOTs, the largest recipients of federal IIJA funding, accountable," he said. "They should not hand highway agencies another flexible bailout to build more bad projects in federal surface transportation reauthorization."

Unfortunately, things seem to be going in that direction. On Friday, Politico reported that the Trump administration "is seeking to significantly curb federal spending on mass transit," in part because public transit is seen as a blue state thing.

The White House "is considering killing an account within the Highway Trust Fund that provides billions of dollars for mass transit and wants to divert that money into an account that funds highway construction, a move that would be a devastating blow to mass transit systems across the U.S.," the outlet reported.

