Friday Video

Friday Video: Exactly Why the Cybertruck Sucks

Unwind and let yourself hate on Elon Musk a little.

12:02 AM EST on December 5, 2025

Photo: Still from CityNerd

Question: What's more fun for a transportation nerd than hating on the Cybertruck? Answer: Watching your favorite urbanist YouTuber breaking down exactly why it sucks with well-researched, granular detail.

CityNerd's Ray Delahanty had some fun with this 14-minute exploration of Elon Musk's most unholy abomination, including how taxpayers subsidize it, why European regulators won't allow it, and how U.S. cops and the military are claiming this thing as their own as civilian sales continue to slide. For bonus entertainment value, read the comments for more piling on.

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

