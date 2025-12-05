Friday Video: Exactly Why the Cybertruck Sucks

Question: What's more fun for a transportation nerd than hating on the Cybertruck? Answer: Watching your favorite urbanist YouTuber breaking down exactly why it sucks with well-researched, granular detail.

CityNerd's Ray Delahanty had some fun with this 14-minute exploration of Elon Musk's most unholy abomination, including how taxpayers subsidize it, why European regulators won't allow it, and how U.S. cops and the military are claiming this thing as their own as civilian sales continue to slide. For bonus entertainment value, read the comments for more piling on.