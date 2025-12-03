Wednesday’s Headlines Take the Wheel

- Americans' supposed love of driving is really rooted in a fear of losing control. We actually hate driving and are bad at it (Psychology Today). Seems like a better argument for frequent and reliable transit service than autonomous vehicles, though.
- Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee introduced a bipartisan bill to streamline the environmental review for transit projects, just like roads. (Deseret News)
- Funding for electric vehicle chargers is in play as lawmakers kick around funding for transit and roads. (E&E; paywall)
- If a state DOT wants to reduce crashes, it will take sticks in addition to carrots. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- States like North Carolina are pushing back against the Trump administration's decision to stop regulating the gases that cause climate change. (Inside Climate News)
- Madison, Wisconsin police issued 5,000 speeding tickets last year, up 50 percent from 2023. (Cap Times)
- NPR's Morning Edition shows how Boulder is trying to make public hearings fun.
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants to cancel these Ottawa bike lanes. (Citizen)
- Transit and environmental advocates are urging the liberal Canadian government not to cut transit funding. (National Observer)
- The UK is moving toward a vehicle-miles-driven charge. (Traffic Technology Today)
- Belgrade is finally getting a subway, ending its status as the largest European capital without one. (CityLab)
