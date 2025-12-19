Friday Video: The Secret History of Amtrak’s Mardi Gras Service

When Amtrak started running the Mardi Gras Service started running between New Orleans and Mobile in August, it restored passenger rail to the Gulf Coast for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. To make that happen, though, required a decade-long effort — and the creation of a new national rail program that has had ripple effects acrossAmerica.

Check out this fantastic short documentary from our friends at Smart Growth America, who fought hard behind the scenes to reimagine the policies and funding streams that power the country's passenger trains, starting in the South. And learn more about the dramatic untold history of how advocates are breaking boundaries to keep the trains running — and to get new ones rolling.

View this video on YouTube here.