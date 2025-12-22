- Pedestrian-friendly streets are also socially vibrant public gathering spaces. (Urban Land)
- NextCity released a year-end list of 2025's top transportation story.
- What should cities like New York do about people who are experiencing a crisis on the subway? Vital City put together a guide.
- Tesla could face a 30-day sales ban in California if it doesn't stop using the misleading term "autopilot." (PC Mag)
- Sound Transit rejected the idea of eliminating a new downtown Seattle rail tunnel as it stares down a $34 billion deficit for capital projects. (KOMO)
- The Chicago Transit Authority started a "security surge" that put dozens more officers on patrol (Sun-Times). That's not good enough for the Trump administration, though (Axios).
- Weekend ridership on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. (WGBH)
- The Trump administration canceled $109 million in green transportation grants for Colorado. (Sun)
- Florida remains one of the most dangerous states for cyclists and pedestrians. (News From the States)
- Miami's form-based code and street grid make it a walkable city. (CNU Public Square)
- Jacksonville's new autonomous shuttles are struggling with low ridership and a dispute with the federal government over safety. (Florida Times-Union)
- D.C.'s Capital Bikeshare broke its all-time ridership record with 6.4 million rides. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Ann Arbor opened its first bus-only lane. (MLive)
- Denver pranksters hijacked digital roadside signs to deliver and anti-car message, and Streetsblog USA has a few ideas for others who might be inclined to follow suit.
Monday's Headlines Belong to All of Us
The success of car-free streets depends on how well they foster community connections.
