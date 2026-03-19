Thursday’s Headlines Lift All Boats

- Bike lanes benefit drivers, too, by taking cars off the road, reducing conflicts with bikes and reducing crash severity by slowing down vehicles. They're also good for local businesses. (Momentum)
- A Veo survey of micromobility users found that shared bikes and scooters are becoming more commonly used for actual transportation, such as to and from jobs, as opposed to recreation. They're also helping users to drive less and to live without owning a car. (Zag Daily)
- Even if the Supreme Court rules that cities can't sue fossil fuel companies over climate change, local officials will still have a lot of influence through zoning codes over how much greenhouse gases residents emit. (Governing)
- The chair of the House Transportation Committee wants electric vehicle owners to help pay for highways. (Reuters)
- Amazon is launched one- and three-hour delivery options (Tech Crunch), which will probably result in more delivery drivers speeding through neighborhoods.
- New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority sued the Trump administration to free up $60 million for the Second Avenue subway project. (Politico)
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attacked Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker over alleged safety violations at the Chicago Transit Authority. (Axios)
- Despite Atlanta being choked with cars, anti-transit attitudes persist in the Georgia legislature. (Saporta Report)
- A long-delayed study has restarted debate over congestion pricing in Washington, D.C., despite Mayor Muriel Bowser's opposition. (WAMU)
- With the cost of a five-mile I-5 project ballooning from $6 billion to $14 billion, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek have decided to focus solely on a new bridge with light rail over the Columbia River. (Willamette Week)
- Milwaukee suburbs are developing Vision Zero plans. (CBS 58)
- Boise officials are soliciting proposals to revitalize State Street. (Idaho Statesman)
- The second round of French municipal elections is Sunday, and many candidates are promising fare-free transit. (Le Monde)
- Jarrett Walker toured Bogota's groundbreaking bus rapid transit network. (Human Transit)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Lift All Boats
Contrary to many drivers' belief, bike lanes don't just benefit a handful of cyclists.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Advocates Get D.C. Mayor To Release Buried Report On The Potential Benefits Of Congestion Pricing
How many other conversations about congestion pricing across the country are being suppressed — and how many have never even gotten started?
Why Some Congresspeople Want to Go Big on Greenways
A new bill would multiply federal funding for walking and biking paths — even as some powerful congresspeople threaten to take away what we've already got.
Wednesday’s Headlines Would Walk if We Could
It would be nice if the Trump administration would let us.
Opinion: The Federal Railroad Administration’s Proposed Amtrak Restructuring is Worth Considering
The federal push to overhaul Amtrak operations is promising, but it must be done with care
Why Transit Advocates Aren’t 100% Behind This Senator’s Bold Bill To Slash Highway Funding
A new Republican bill could bring rampant highway overspending to a halt and slash emissions by one-fifth. But don't get too excited because it would hurt transit, too.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Underwater
More and more people can't afford their car payments or associated costs — which wouldn't be as big of a problem if they had a choice other than driving.