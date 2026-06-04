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Thursday’s Headlines Are Tired of Tires

Yale has found more evidence that tires cause air pollution as they wear.
12:01 AM EDT on June 4, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Are Tired of Tires
Magda Ehlers
  • A chemical in tires that’s already known to kill spawning salmon when it runs off into rivers may be harmful to humans as well, according to Yale researchers. (E360)
  • If the future of transportation is privately owned autonomous vehicles and not fleets of robotaxis, traffic could grind to a complete halt. (City Lab; paywall)
  • Buses and trains are a cheaper and more efficient way to move people around than cars, but transit agencies need to figure out how to compete with the fact that a car can take you exactly where you want to go. (Pedestrian Observations)
  • The Vision Zero Network recommends addressing inequities in traffic stops by focusing on serious, potentially deadly offenses like speeding and drunk driving, rather than minor equipment infractions like broken taillights.
  • Drivers kill thousands of people a year in places like parking lots and driveways that don’t count as roads. (Jalopnik)
  • Uber is capping the amount of money employees can spend on AI after the company blew through its AI budget for the year in four months (Tech Crunch), but insists that announcement of layoffs is unrelated (CNBC).
  • Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson proposed increasing bus frequency by doubling a 0.15 percent sales tax for King County Transit. (The Urbanist)
  • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority delayed the unveiling of new train cars, and it’s unclear whether they’ll be ready in time for the World Cup. (11 Alive)
  • The redevelopment of Baltimore’s Penn Station is on hold. (Banner)
  • Pittsburgh transit advocates rallied in the Pennsylvania capital of Harrisburg demanding more funding for paratransit to help disabled residents. (WTAE)
  • Contrary to the advice of experts like Donald Shoup, Cleveland is lowering the cost of on-street parking. (19 News)
  • Drivers keep blocking an East Nashville bike lane. (WKRN)
  • The head of Milwaukee County’s government authorized deputies to impound vehicles for owners’ reckless driving. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • A California authority signed a contract to electrify 119 miles of high-speed rail. (Railway Age)
  • Honolulu’s bikeshare is down to less than 500 bikes from 1,300, partly due to vandalism. (Civil Beat)
  • Seattle train service was disrupted when a 70-year-old driver followed her car’s GPS onto elevated tracks. (KIRO)
  • Santa Clara prosecutors issued a warrant for 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk’s arrest after he posted a video of himself speeding. (ESPN)
  • Bogota, which has the largest bus rapid transit system in the world, is finally getting its metro. (High Speed)
  • The UK nationalized the country’s largest private passenger train operator. (LBC)
  • London cyclists are being forced to swerve around a billboard in the middle of a new bike path. (Telegraph)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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