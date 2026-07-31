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Friday’s Headlines Stay in Their Lane

Apparently not getting hit by a car is "woke."
12:01 AM EDT on July 31, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Stay in Their Lane
A judge ruled that the Trump administration can’t remove this bike lane in Washington, D.C. Main photo: DDOT
  • The Trump administration’s designation of bike lanes as woke is drawing a lot of ridicule from the likes of Rolling Stone (paywall), which calls Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s war on whatever he considers DEI “monumentally stupid.” Despite calling bike projects “hostile to motor vehicles” (The Guardian), the U.S. DOT’s own data — now scrubbed from its website — says bike lanes reduce crashes by 53%, including both cars and bikes (Fast Company).
  • States are falling further and further behind on road maintenance, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts. (Governing)
  • Uber is investing $1.2 billion in electric automaker Rivian and could purchase up to 40,000 robotaxis. (Motley Fool)
  • The D.C. Metro has reached an agreement with the Washington, D.C. government to fund transit improvements around the new Commanders football stadium. (ABC 7)
  • A day after the head of the Maryland Transit Administration stepped down, Gov. Wes Moore appointed a former state delegate to replace her. (Maryland Matters)
  • Work is advancing on Amtrak’s replacement of a 150-year-old Baltimore rail tunnel. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • MIlwaukee’s Bublr Bikes opened a new lakefront bikeshare station. (WTMJ)
  • Philadelphia is expanding its automated speed camera program. (NBC 10)
  • The public is mostly opposed to an Asheville proposal to add frequency to busy bus routes while cutting those with low ridership. (Mountain XPress)
  • Wannabe architect-in-chief Donald Trump is overseeing plans to renovate Dulles Airport, including a massive 32,000-space parking garage. (Politico)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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