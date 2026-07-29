Wednesday’s Headlines Cut to the Bone
Transit and rail only get a small share of the federal highway trust fund as is, and the Trump administration now wants to take away that.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on July 29, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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