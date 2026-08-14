Friday’s Headlines Got Charlie Brown Again
Why won't Democrats punt and then try a field goal if and when they take more power next year?
By Blake Aued
12:22 AM EDT on August 14, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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