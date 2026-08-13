Thursday’s Headlines Take Their Sweet Time
Democrats are catching on to the fact that the Trump administration isn't a big fan of transit.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on August 13, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog USA
Talking Headways Podcast: The Bikeable Forest Of Texas (Yes, Texas!)
Who knew that there was a town in Texas that even the Dutch would love?
August 13, 2026
Waymo Speaks: We Have More In Common With Urbanists Than You Might Think
The robo-taxi company wants to push back on some recent coverage, so let's have it.
August 13, 2026
Exclusive Excerpt: ‘Gridlock’ Sam’s Autonomous Car Thriller, ‘Autokill’
The year is 2036. Autonomous Vehicles are everywhere. But when one of them kills a pedestrian, a federal "cybermarshal" wonders if it was just an "accident" ... or something sinister.
August 12, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Cut Emissions in Half
Of course walking and biking are emissions-free, but research increasingly shows replacing a gas car with an EV usually carries significant environmental benefits.
August 12, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Build It and They Will Come
De we build infrastructure where people are already biking, or does the infrastructure encourage people to bike?
August 11, 2026