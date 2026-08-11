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Tuesday’s Headlines Build It and They Will Come

De we build infrastructure where people are already biking, or does the infrastructure encourage people to bike?
12:01 AM EDT on August 11, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Build It and They Will Come
Photo: Adam Fagan
  • If the chicken is biking and the egg is building bike infrastructure, new research shows that the egg comes first. Bike lanes and bike parking both lead more people to cycle to work, according to a French study in the journal Transport Policy. (Momentum)
  • Road usage charges like Hawaii’s that rely on annual odometer readings are simple and non-intrusive, but they don’t take into account where and when those miles were driven. (Traffic Technology Today)
  • Modern, connected urban transportation systems commonly leave out parking garages, resulting in a lot of unnecessary cruising around looking for parking. (Route Fifty)
  • Planetizen is running a three-part series on traffic congestion.
  • European right-wingers are just as in love with cars as their American counterparts. (The Loop)
  • A bike- and pedestrian-friendly extension of 15th Street in Midtown Atlanta is set to open by the end of the month. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • The Atlanta Beltline, often blamed for gentrification, is building more affordable housing and starting a down payment assistance program. (WABE)
  • Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is opposed to a lane reduction on a bridge connecting the state to Louisville. (WDRB)
  • Cuyahoga County, Ohio is considering raising parking rates for the first time in a decade. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)
  • Signal Cleveland has lots of details about pending transit cuts.
  • A pickup truck driver intentionally ran down two people on a Memphis sidewalk. (News 3)
  • A Philadelphia state representative is introducing a bill to ban self-driving buses. (Billy Penn)
  • A public transit YouTuber exposed massive cost overruns on the L.A. people mover project. (Hollywood Reporter)
  • A Denver man is tracking down all of the stamps left by his grandfather, who poured the concrete for many of the city’s sidewalks. (Rocky Mountain PBS)
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Photo of Blake Aued
Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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