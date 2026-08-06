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Thursday’s Headlines Cut Away

A U.S. Senate bill would result in the loss of $950 million in transit infrastructure funding.
12:01 AM EDT on August 6, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Cut Away
File photo: MTA/The great Marc A. Hermann
  • The stopgap spending bill recently passed by the U.S. Senate would allow $38 billion in transportation funding to expire Oct. 1, because it does not extend the Biden administration’s infrastructure act. (News From the States)
  • Vision Zero is a natural extension of the car-safety legislation the U.S. government passed in the 1960s. (Vox)
  • Uber’s defense in sexual assault lawsuits is to blame the victims. (New York Times)
  • Past EPA data made it clear that electric vehicles greatly reduce carbon emissions compared to gasoline, even when generating the electricity is accounted for. Now the EPA has stopped collecting that data. (The Equation)
  • The Urbanist rounded up all the insane things the Trump administration has been doing lately regarding transportation.
  • Street design is as important is zoning in encouraging more housing. (Planetizen)
  • Sound Transit is installing fare gates at its busiest stations to boost revenue collection. (KOMO)
  • The L.A. Metro is expanding a program that incentivizes households to drop down to one car. (The Source)
  • Pittsburgh is stepping up enforcement against drivers blocking sidewalks and bike lanes. (WPXI)
  • City of Pittsburgh employees who work downtown will receive free transit passes. (WESA)
  • Omaha launched a $5 million relief fund for businesses affected by streetcar construction. (WOWT)
  • As places with temperate climates get warmer, there’s a lot they can learn from cities in Southern Europe and the Middle East, such as the need for shade and shelter instead of wide-open paved spaces. (Building Design)
  • Brisbane may not be the most walkable city, but it is “permeable,” meaning it’s inviting to explore on foot. (Architect)
  • Ontario is a test case for what happens when automated traffic enforcement cameras are removed — speeding there surged. (CityLab)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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