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Tuesday’s Headlines Take a Break, Driver Eight

Now is the perfect time to try not driving.
12:01 AM EDT on October 6, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Take a Break, Driver Eight
Ridealong in D.C. with Greater Greater Washington
  • A belated reminder that this week is the annual Week Without Driving, a chance to see whether a car-free lifestyle is right for you. (Indianapolis Recorder; streets.mn)
  • In addition to the health and environmental benefits, one good reason to abstain from driving, even just for a few days, is to understand why three-quarters of drivers feel “trapped,” and half wish they had other options. (Climate and Community)
  • ICE has ordered agents not to pursue drivers who refuse to pull over. Agents have shot and killed at least four people during more than a dozen botched traffic stops in the past two years. It remains to be seen whether inexperienced recruits have finally received enough training to restrain themselves, or whether ICE will again bow to pressure from the White House to deport more people. (Associated Press)
  • Vision Zero needs good transit and smart land-use decisions to work. (Vision Zero Network)
  • EVs are more likely to make people feel carsick. (BBC)
  • Lloyd Alter argues that greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and from buildings can’t be separated. (Carbon Upfront!)
  • Most of the 10 healthiest cities in the U.S. have something in common: quality walking and biking infrastructure. (Quartz)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws to fine autonomous vehicle operators if their robotaxis impede emergency responders (Mashable) and differentiating between e-bikes and faster, more dangerous e-motos (Streetsblog CAL).
  • Ridership on Amtrak’s Borealis line connecting Chicago and St. Paul is well above its initial projections. (Railway Supply)
  • Oahu’s transit agency is on track to spend $9 million more on diesel fuel for buses this year than originally budgeted. (Hawaii Public Radio)
  • Portland traffic deaths remain stubbornly high despite its Vision Zero strategy. (KATU)
  • Colorado Springs is working through a five-plus-year backlog of sidewalk requests. (KKTV)
  • A recent study found that people in four European nations are walking more and driving less since the COVID-19 pandemic. (Science Direct)
  • Seoul is preparing to deploy 500 autonomous buses by 2030. (Korea Times)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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