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Monday’s Headlines Are For the Children

Electric buses and e-bikes are leading to a healthier lifestyle for kids and teenagers.
12:21 AM EDT on October 5, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Are For the Children
PxFuel, CC
  • Electric school buses reduce the amount of air pollution children breathe in, which is particularly helpful in low-income communities and communities of color where kids are far more likely to suffer from asthma. (The City Fix)
  • With the death of gathering places like malls and arcades, E-bikes let teenagers hang out with each other instead of sitting alone on their phones at home. (Electrek)
  • Complete Streets and transit-oriented development can work hand-in-hand to create people-centered communities. (Smart Growth America)
  • How to manage noise pollution from urban rail. (Railway Pro)
  • Tariffs are costing New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority $1 billion a year. (Railway Supply)
  • Sound Transit opened Seattle’s first “infill station” located on an existing light rail line. (The Urbanist)
  • Highway construction costs in Indiana have risen a dizzying 450 percent since 2015. (Capital Chronicle)
  • Ohio’s fuel tax holiday doesn’t benefit EV or hybrid owners who pay extra fees. (Statehouse News Bureau)
  • Portland, Maine is daylighting crosswalks as part of its Vision Zero program. (Fox Bangor)
  • Lexington, Kentucky’s Vision Zero program is four years old. (Kentucky Kernel)
  • Traverse City sets aside 1 percent of its budget for Complete Streets projects. (Rapid Growth)
  • An Axios Detroit reporter biked the unfinished Joe Louis Greenway.
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was in Mobile Friday to break ground on a $4 billion I-10 bridge project. (AL.com)
  • Mobile’s trolley-loving mayor has set about converting the city bus fleet. (AL.com)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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