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AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

The Five Types of Speeding Drivers

...and why the same solutions won't work to slow all of them down.
12:02 AM EDT on October 6, 2026
The Five Types of Speeding Drivers
Photo: Andrew Lvov

It’s easy to jump to conclusions about why so many drivers continuously break speed limits, whether you assume they just can’t help it or just don’t care about anyone but themselves. A recent study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, though, finds that there are actually five different types of speeders on our roads — and until we understand each group’s unique psychology, we won’t be able to slow any of them down. 

On this episode of The Brake, we sat down with study author Rebecca Steinbach to introduce us to these five motorists, and dig into her deep dive-into the motivations, attitudes, and unconscious reasons why so many people hit the gas they know they shouldn’t.  And then we touch on what it might take to slow those speeders down, and why one-size-fits-all solutions will always fail. 

For a transcribed version of this podcast (with AI typos,) click here.

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AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety | speeding | Studies and Reports

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