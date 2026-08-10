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Sometimes It Feels Somebody’s Watching Monday’s Headlines

Automated traffic enforcement is one thing, but why would Flock want to put cameras on civilian vehicles?
12:01 AM EDT on August 10, 2026
Sometimes It Feels Somebody’s Watching Monday’s Headlines
Safety Track
  • Flock had a plan to turn hundreds of thousands of Uber, Lyft and delivery vehicles into rolling, easily hacked surveillance cameras to collect data that it could turn around and sell to repo agencies. (404 Media)
  • A study published in the Journal of Transport and Sustainability came to the surprising conclusion that places where people drive less have fewer traffic deaths.
  • Transit agencies should be more willing to take on loans to met pent-up demand for service, particularly automation and electrification, which save money in the long run, says the Center for Public Enterprise.
  • On a party-line vote, U.S. senators approved four of the Trump administration’s transportation appointees before leaving town for their August recess. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Ride-hailing services grew GDP in cities where they launched in the 2010s, but the gig-economy jobs created mostly replaced more traditional permanent jobs, according to a Carnegie Mellon study. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Debate is reopening on Reddit about whether cyclists are safest with protected infrastructure or riding with cars, as the late John Forester believed. (The Cool Down)
  • A 12-year, $90 billion Pennsylvania infrastructure plan includes $13 billion for transit in the first four years. (PennLive)
  • Utah’s Frontrunner light rail double-tracking project took another step toward receiving a $1.3 billion federal grant. (KSL)
  • With gas prices of more than $4 per gallon, few Utah drivers even noticed that the state’s six-cent gas tax was suspended. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • The downtown Oklahoma City streetcar will remain fare-free indefinitely after a pilot program boosted ridership 74 percent. (Free Press)
  • An Oregon transportation committee is looking to other states for inspiration on how to fill a $200 million funding gap. (Capital Chronicle)
  • Dozens of countries are using the video game Minecraft to educate children about urban design. (New York Times)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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