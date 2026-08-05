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State Lawmakers Aim At Illegal E-Motos, But Hit E-Bikes Instead

A deceptive and widespread marketing tactic has tricked families into purchasing dangerous e-motos and fooled lawmakers into pushing laws that would make streets even less safe.
12:02 AM EDT on August 5, 2026
State Lawmakers Aim At Illegal E-Motos, But Hit E-Bikes Instead
Deceptive e-moto sellers are spurring road deaths and bad policy. Streetsblog Photoshop Desk with a photo from Christin Hume

Unregistered high-speed motorcycles are illegal, but a deceptive and widespread marketing tactic has tricked families into purchasing the dangerous vehicles, with deadly results, and fooled lawmakers into pushing laws that would make streets even less safe.

Gabriel Nacato, 17, died last week in New York City after a crash with an SUV while riding his Deepower e-moto. The vehicle’s top speed of 30 miles per hour is illegal in New York, but the uncle who purchased the wheels for Nacato told the media he had no idea. It’s hard to blame him: Deepower’s website advertises the e-moto as an e-bike — a common practice for misleading and endangering consumers.

An illegal e-moto by Tuttio advertised as an “Electric Bike” with a top speed of 46+ mph. Click to expand.

Deepower’s deception is not anomalous. Days before Nacato’s death, a 14-year-old died in Seattle after his e-moto plummeted down a set of stairs. Another 14-year-old outside of Chicago met the same fate.

The deaths come as manufacturers continue to dodge basic safety requirements. Several popular brands design their bikes with a speed cap override, or operate above legal limits by default. Many of these companies target their advertising towards children and teenagers, even though their products can reach speeds up to 50 mph. They list the vehicles as e-bikes, misleading consumers on the risks and legality of their products.

E-moto manufacturer Tuttio Sport markets its illegal, 50 mph-capped bikes to children.

Thrill-seeking youth and well-meaning family members aren’t the only targets of the e-moto scam. Lawmakers are getting duped, too.

In January, New Jersey’s then-Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill requiring e-bike riders to possess a drivers’ license, registration and, in some cases, insurance. The bill went after legal e-bike users — not the illegal e-moto market.

“The final bill places unnecessary and burdensome restrictions on low-speed e-bikes while leaving higher-risk vehicles like electric mopeds and motorcycles without additional regulations,” PeopleForBikes said in a statement.

New Jersey’s convoluted series of requirements that restrict and deter e-biking. Click for full-size version. Photo: New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission

California legislators introduced a similar bill one month later. Their proposed statute, which would have required riders of most e-bikes to register their bike and attach a license plate, has stalled in committee. Separately, the state’s attorney general advised consumers to be wary of falsely advertised e-motos, and emphasized the danger to children in particular.

“California should focus on regulating, educating, and enforcing laws against deceptive advertising and illegal use of e-motos, rather than creating new barriers for people riding legal e-bikes,” statewide bike advocacy organization CalBike said in a statement.

States vary in how they define e-bikes, compounding consumer uncertainty over what is and is not legal. Some states classify e-bikes as bicycles. Others define them as car-like vehicles. All but eight states and Washington, D.C. follow a three-class system based on speed and wattage. Most states cap unlicensed e-bikes at 28 mph, designating anything faster an e-moto. And without meeting stricter safety rules such as registration, a license, and a helmet, those e-motos are illegal.

State3-Class System?E-Bike Speed LimitRestrictions on E-BikesRestrictions on E-Motos
AlabamaYes28 mphNoneNone
AlaskaNoNo defined rulesOperator’s or driver’s license requiredNone
ArizonaYes28 mphNoneNone
ArkansasYes28 mphNoneNone
CaliforniaYes28 mph, Classes I and III are pedal-assist onlyNoneAttorney General issued consumer alert
ColoradoYes28 mphNoneNone
ConnecticutYes28 mphNoneMust clearly state that product is not an e-bike in advertising
DelawareYes28 mphNoneNone
FloridaYes28 mphNoneNone
GeorgiaYes28 mphNoneBans retailers from labeling e-motos as e-bikes
Hawai’iYes28 mphMust be 18 years or older, register e-bike, and pay $30 feeNone
IdahoYes28 mphNoneNone
IllinoisYes28 mphNoneNone
IndianaYes28 mphNoneNone
IowaYes28 mphNoneNone
KansasYes28 mphNoneNone
KentuckyNoNo defined rulesNoneNone
LouisianaYes28 mphNoneNone
MaineYes28 mphNoneNone
MarylandYes28 mphNoneNone
MassachusettsClass I and II only20 mphOperator’s license required; riders must registerCapped at 30 mph and a max. cylinder capacity of 50 cubic centimeters
MichiganYes28 mphNoneNone
MinnesotaYes28 mphNoneMust clearly state that product is not an e-bike in advertising
MississippiYes28 mphNoneNone
MissouriYes28 mphNoneNone
MontanaNoMontana defines an electrically assisted bicycle by whether its motor can propel a 170-pound rider no faster than 20 mph on a paved, level surfaceNoneNone
NebraskaYes28 mphNoneNone
NevadaYes28 mphNoneNone
New HampshireYes28 mphNoneNone
New JerseyNoLow-Speed electric bicycle: 20 mph with no throttle

Motorized bicycle: 28 mph with throttle		Low-speed electric bicycle: registration and license required

Motorized bicycle: license, registration and insurance required		Bans the online sale of e-motos
New MexicoYes28 mphNoneNone
New YorkClass I and II only, except in New York City20 mph; 25 mph in New York CityNoneAttorney General issued consumer alert
North CarolinaNo20 mphNoneNone
North DakotaYes28 mphNoneNone
OhioYes28 mphNoneNone
OklahomaYes28 mphNoneNone
OregonYes28 mphNoneNone
PennsylvaniaNo20 mphNoneNone
Rhode IslandYes28 mphSubject to “vehicle” rulesNone
South CarolinaNoSouth Carolina defines an electrically assisted bicycle by whether its motor can propel a 170-pound rider no faster than 20 mph on a paved, level surfaceSubject to “vehicle” rulesNone
South DakotaYes28 mphNoneNone
TennesseeYes28 mphNoneNone
TexasYes28 mphNoneNone
UtahYes28 mphNoneMust clearly state that product is not an e-bike in advertising
VermontYes28 mphNoneNone
VirginiaYes28 mphNoneNone
WashingtonYes28 mphNoneNone
Washington, D.C.No20 mphNoneNone
West VirginiaYes28 mphNoneNone
WisconsinYes28 mphNoneNone
WyomingYes28 mphNoneNone
Standards for e-bikes and e-motos vary by state, creating widespread confusion over legality.

Federal officials are beginning to take note of the good, the bad and the outright scapegoating. In March, a bipartisan group of House representatives introduced the Safe SPEEDS Act, which would codify a federal e-bike class system and prohibit merchants from marketing e-motos as e-bikes.

If passed, the bill would empower regulators to curb the illegal e-moto market and keep consumers safe — without punishing law-abiding e-bike riders.

Its sponsors urged regulatory action in a letter sent to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission last month.

“While e-bikes remain an affordable and essential mode of transportation for millions of Americans, federal safety rules have struggled to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace,” the letter said. “Bad actors abuse regulatory loopholes to sell electronic motorcycle-like vehicles to consumers as if they were ordinary e-bikes.”

Amidst Republican-led attacks on bike and pedestrian safety, other members of Congress may be less eager to shield safe alternatives to cars and follow the New Jersey route.

Scapegoating, however, is not an effective legislative strategy. Restricting low-speed, legal e-bikes will not stop e-moto riders from dying in the street. Addressing the illegal, deceptive, and dangerous e-moto market will.

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Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren produces videos on Instagram and Youtube (@renzarofitzgerald) covering the affordability and mobility movements. They are a UC Berkeley Urban Studies and Journalism undergraduate graduating in December 2026.

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E-bikes | e-motos | New Jersey | New York City | Safety

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