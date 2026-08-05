State Lawmakers Aim At Illegal E-Motos, But Hit E-Bikes Instead

Unregistered high-speed motorcycles are illegal, but a deceptive and widespread marketing tactic has tricked families into purchasing the dangerous vehicles, with deadly results, and fooled lawmakers into pushing laws that would make streets even less safe.
Gabriel Nacato, 17, died last week in New York City after a crash with an SUV while riding his Deepower e-moto. The vehicle’s top speed of 30 miles per hour is illegal in New York, but the uncle who purchased the wheels for Nacato told the media he had no idea. It’s hard to blame him: Deepower’s website advertises the e-moto as an e-bike — a common practice for misleading and endangering consumers.
Deepower’s deception is not anomalous. Days before Nacato’s death, a 14-year-old died in Seattle after his e-moto plummeted down a set of stairs. Another 14-year-old outside of Chicago met the same fate.
The deaths come as manufacturers continue to dodge basic safety requirements. Several popular brands design their bikes with a speed cap override, or operate above legal limits by default. Many of these companies target their advertising towards children and teenagers, even though their products can reach speeds up to 50 mph. They list the vehicles as e-bikes, misleading consumers on the risks and legality of their products.
Thrill-seeking youth and well-meaning family members aren’t the only targets of the e-moto scam. Lawmakers are getting duped, too.
In January, New Jersey’s then-Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill requiring e-bike riders to possess a drivers’ license, registration and, in some cases, insurance. The bill went after legal e-bike users — not the illegal e-moto market.
“The final bill places unnecessary and burdensome restrictions on low-speed e-bikes while leaving higher-risk vehicles like electric mopeds and motorcycles without additional regulations,” PeopleForBikes said in a statement.
California legislators introduced a similar bill one month later. Their proposed statute, which would have required riders of most e-bikes to register their bike and attach a license plate, has stalled in committee. Separately, the state’s attorney general advised consumers to be wary of falsely advertised e-motos, and emphasized the danger to children in particular.
“California should focus on regulating, educating, and enforcing laws against deceptive advertising and illegal use of e-motos, rather than creating new barriers for people riding legal e-bikes,” statewide bike advocacy organization CalBike said in a statement.
States vary in how they define e-bikes, compounding consumer uncertainty over what is and is not legal. Some states classify e-bikes as bicycles. Others define them as car-like vehicles. All but eight states and Washington, D.C. follow a three-class system based on speed and wattage. Most states cap unlicensed e-bikes at 28 mph, designating anything faster an e-moto. And without meeting stricter safety rules such as registration, a license, and a helmet, those e-motos are illegal.
State
3-Class System?
E-Bike Speed Limit
Restrictions on E-Bikes
Restrictions on E-Motos
Alabama
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Alaska
No
No defined rules
Operator’s or driver’s license required
None
Arizona
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Arkansas
Yes
28 mph
None
None
California
Yes
28 mph, Classes I and III are pedal-assist only
None
Attorney General issued consumer alert
Colorado
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Connecticut
Yes
28 mph
None
Must clearly state that product is not an e-bike in advertising
Delaware
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Florida
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Georgia
Yes
28 mph
None
Bans retailers from labeling e-motos as e-bikes
Hawai’i
Yes
28 mph
Must be 18 years or older, register e-bike, and pay $30 fee
None
Idaho
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Illinois
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Indiana
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Iowa
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Kansas
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Kentucky
No
No defined rules
None
None
Louisiana
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Maine
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Maryland
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Massachusetts
Class I and II only
20 mph
Operator’s license required; riders must register
Capped at 30 mph and a max. cylinder capacity of 50 cubic centimeters
Michigan
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Minnesota
Yes
28 mph
None
Must clearly state that product is not an e-bike in advertising
Mississippi
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Missouri
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Montana
No
Montana defines an electrically assisted bicycle by whether its motor can propel a 170-pound rider no faster than 20 mph on a paved, level surface
None
None
Nebraska
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Nevada
Yes
28 mph
None
None
New Hampshire
Yes
28 mph
None
None
New Jersey
No
Low-Speed electric bicycle: 20 mph with no throttle
Motorized bicycle: 28 mph with throttle
Low-speed electric bicycle: registration and license required
Motorized bicycle: license, registration and insurance required
Bans the online sale of e-motos
New Mexico
Yes
28 mph
None
None
New York
Class I and II only, except in New York City
20 mph; 25 mph in New York City
None
Attorney General issued consumer alert
North Carolina
No
20 mph
None
None
North Dakota
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Ohio
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Oklahoma
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Oregon
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Pennsylvania
No
20 mph
None
None
Rhode Island
Yes
28 mph
Subject to “vehicle” rules
None
South Carolina
No
South Carolina defines an electrically assisted bicycle by whether its motor can propel a 170-pound rider no faster than 20 mph on a paved, level surface
Subject to “vehicle” rules
None
South Dakota
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Tennessee
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Texas
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Utah
Yes
28 mph
None
Must clearly state that product is not an e-bike in advertising
Vermont
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Virginia
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Washington
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Washington, D.C.
No
20 mph
None
None
West Virginia
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Wisconsin
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Wyoming
Yes
28 mph
None
None
Standards for e-bikes and e-motos vary by state, creating widespread confusion over legality.
Federal officials are beginning to take note of the good, the bad and the outright scapegoating. In March, a bipartisan group of House representatives introduced the Safe SPEEDS Act, which would codify a federal e-bike class system and prohibit merchants from marketing e-motos as e-bikes.
If passed, the bill would empower regulators to curb the illegal e-moto market and keep consumers safe — without punishing law-abiding e-bike riders.
Its sponsors urged regulatory action in a letter sent to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission last month.
“While e-bikes remain an affordable and essential mode of transportation for millions of Americans, federal safety rules have struggled to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace,” the letter said. “Bad actors abuse regulatory loopholes to sell electronic motorcycle-like vehicles to consumers as if they were ordinary e-bikes.”
Amidst Republican-led attacks on bike and pedestrian safety, other members of Congress may be less eager to shield safe alternatives to cars and follow the New Jersey route.
Scapegoating, however, is not an effective legislative strategy. Restricting low-speed, legal e-bikes will not stop e-moto riders from dying in the street. Addressing the illegal, deceptive, and dangerous e-moto market will.
Ren produces videos on Instagram and Youtube (@renzarofitzgerald) covering the affordability and mobility movements. They are a UC Berkeley Urban Studies and Journalism undergraduate graduating in December 2026.
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