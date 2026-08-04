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Tuesday’s Headlines Face Their Fears

A third of Americans say car crashes are the biggest threat to their safety.
12:01 AM EDT on August 4, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Face Their Fears
  • A new Gallup poll found that Americans’ No. 1 fear is car crashes. When asked about the greatest risk to their safety, 34 percent of respondents said car crashes — almost twice as many as the second-most popular response, violent crime. (Jalopnik)
  • Beth Osborne blasted Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for implying that people who ride bikes or live in apartments are unworthy of safe streets.
  • Cities are using robots to evaluate sidewalk conditions and find out where improvements are needed to meet ADA requirements. (Government Technology)
  • The new book “Transportation and the Shape of Cities” examines the spatial needs of various modes of transportation. (Forbes)
  • Florida wants to use $198 million the federal government earmarked for electric vehicle chargers to build helipads for flying taxis instead. (The Next Web)
  • The Federal Highway Traffic Safety Administration is letting robotaxi company Zoox deploy up to 5,000 vehicles in San Francisco. (The Verge)
  • A Wayne County, Michigan transit funding referendum would no longer let communities opt out of the tax. (Detroit Free Press)
  • Idaho’s Valley Regional Transit is shutting down a program that takes people to medical appointments due to lack of funding. (Capital Sun)
  • Leaders in Philadelphia’s Chinatown neighborhood are fighting to restore federal funding for an expressway cap. (Inside Climate News)
  • A Nashville city council member is considering restricting cars on Broadway after a driver hit four pedestrians. (WSMV)
  • The Portland city council is considering banning right turns on red on more streets. (KGW)
  • Volunteer docents on a Pacific Coast Amtrak line are getting passengers to look up from their phones and check out the scenery. (Oregonian)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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