OPINION: U.S. Should Scale Autonomous Vehicles Thoughtfully, Not Slam the Brakes
Streetsblog is skeptical that AVs will move the needle on car dependence. But our recent coverage has spurred many AV boosters to demand equal time. So today, we present one such piece.
12:03 AM EDT on July 31, 2026
Adam Kovacevich is the founder and CEO of the tech industry coalition Chamber of Progress. He has worked at the intersection of tech and politics for 20 years, leading public policy at Google and Lime, and serving as a Democratic aide on Capitol Hill.
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